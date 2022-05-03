10 WWE Superstars who dated the same female wrestler in real life 

Relationships both on and off-screen in WWE can appear to be fleeting. While several couples have gone the distance to create a family, there are many others whose union was a short one.

Several male and female superstars have made their romance public throughout their careers before later moving on. This means that many performers have dated the same woman in recent WWE history.

The following article looks at ten current and former superstars who have dated the same female wrestler.

#10/9. Big Cass and Corey Graves were both in a relationship with Carmella

Carmella is a second-generation superstar who has been making an impact in WWE for almost a decade. The former women's champion first made a name for herself in NXT when she was seen as the manager of Enzo Amore and Big Cass. At the time, it became common knowledge that Carmella and Cass were dating before the duo became cast members on Total Divas.

At the time, the couple went on to buy a house before it was revealed that they had decided to split. Carmella would later start a relationship with Corey Graves, and the couple have since purchased a house together and recently married. The couple previously got engaged on Carmella's birthday back in October.

#8/7. Austin Aries and Aleister Black both dated Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega has become known as Queen Zelina on Monday Night RAW in recent months after winning the first-ever Queen's Crown tournament. Vega was known as a manager in the company for several years, where she worked alongside Andrade and feuded alongside her real-life husband.

Zelina Vega and Aleister Black married back in 2018 in what was a low-key wedding after the couple had been able to keep their entire relationship private. Ahead of her marriage to the current AEW Superstar, Vega was in a long-term relationship with former star Austin Aries.

The couple first met back in 2015 but their relationship seemingly turned sour around 2017, which led to Vega moving on to Black.

#6/5. Cody Rhodes and Rick Ortiz both dated Layla

Cody Rhodes and Layla dated for two years

Layla was introduced to WWE back in 2006 when the former dancer won the annual Diva Search competition. Layla later went on to become a standout star in the women's division before retiring from the business in 2015.

Earlier in her career, Layla worked closely with Cody Rhodes and even went on to announce that the couple were in a relationship back in 2009. Rhodes and Layla dated until 2013 when the current star started a relationship with the woman who would later become his wife, Brandi Rhodes.

Layla started dating Rick Ortiz back in 2015 and the couple has since married and settled into a life outside of the business following her retirement.

#4/3. John Morrison and Batista both dated Melina

John Morrison and Melina were together both on and off-screen

John Morrison and Melina first met when the two stars were part of Tough Enough several years before their WWE careers took off. Morrison and Melina were positioned together on TV as two-thirds of MNM, which later led to a feud with Batista and Rey Mysterio.

Batista and his wife divorced around the same time, which saw Melina step into a fling with The Animal while seemingly continuing her relationship with Morrison. The couple was able to push past this and dated until 2015 when they went their separate ways.

Melina also dated Mike Knox for several months while the star was part of the ECW brand. John Morrison has since met and married Taya Valkyrie, who was known as Franky Monet during her short stint in WWE.

#2/1. Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins and Sonya Deville both dated Zahra Schrieber

Lorenzo Dozier / Team Awesome @TeamAwesome418 This photo is floating around with a report that Sonya Deville is dating Zahra. Who you may remembered was with Seth Rollins once upon a time. This photo is floating around with a report that Sonya Deville is dating Zahra. Who you may remembered was with Seth Rollins once upon a time. https://t.co/r0OkLye8kH

Seth Rollins was engaged to long-time girlfriend,, Layla Shultz when he started to rise through the ranks in WWE. However, this relationship ended in 2014 when some personal images of the former world champion were leaked online.

It was later confirmed that Rollins had begun a relationship with NXT star Zahra Schrieber after his engagement was called off. The couple dated for around a year before deciding to go their separate ways ahead of Rollins' WWE return following his knee injury in February 2015.

Schreiber was released from WWE while the couple was still dating but was later spotted at the Hall of Fame ceremony in 2018. It was then confirmed that Zahra was dating current superstar Sonya Deville.

Their romance was short-lived after it was later revealed that the duo had gone their separate ways in 2019 when Deville announced her relationship with Arianna Johnson.

Edited by Pratik Singh