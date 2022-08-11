5 WWE Superstars Triple H could send back to NXT 2.0

Since Triple H resumed his former position as WWE EVP of Talent Relations and also became the new Head of Creative, he has brought back several released superstars, including Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, and Dakota Kai. He has also called up Iyo Sky from NXT.

While more NXT 2.0 stars will probably join the main roster in the upcoming months, a few RAW and SmackDown wrestlers could head back to WWE's third brand. For most of these main roster superstars, the company seems to have no creative plans at the moment. Hence, they could revive their careers in NXT 2.0.

Here are five superstars Triple H could send back to NXT 2.0.

#5. WWE Superstar Sonya Deville

Sonya Deville could join her best friend, Mandy Rose, in NXT 2.0

Nearly two years ago, Sonya Deville was involved in an entertaining feud with her real-life best friend and former tag team partner, Mandy Rose, on SmackDown. After losing to Rose at the 2020 SummerSlam premium live event, their rivalry ended.

After their match, Rose moved to RAW and then to NXT, where she is now the NXT Women's Champion and the leader of Toxic Attraction. Meanwhile, the company took Deville off television for a while before she returned in a non-wrestling role as Adam Pearce's assistant.

Deville spent nearly a year and a half in her new role before the company kayfabe fired her from her position for misconduct. She has since returned to being an in-ring competitor. Nevertheless, she does not seem to have a clear creative line.

The 28-year-old is now active on SmackDown. She has competed in several matches since January but lost them all.

Deville could benefit from a return to NXT, just as Rose did. While she could join God's Greatest Creation in Toxic Attraction, she could also reignite her feud with the current NXT Women's Champion and challenge her for the title.

Winning a championship in WWE has been something Deville has not done since joining the company in 2015, and Triple H could give her a shot at achieving that.

#4. WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali publicly requested his release last January

Despite being a very talented in-ring performer, Mustafa Ali seems lost on the main roster since moving from NXT and 205 Live to SmackDown in 2018. Although he initially received a push on the blue brand, things later cooled down for him.

In mid-2020, Ali became the leader of Retribution on Monday Night RAW. Although the group initially seemed promising, it failed to make an impact and disbanded less than a year later.

Throughout the rest of 2021, Ali had a few forgettable storylines. In January 2022, the 36-year-old publicly requested his release from WWE. However, his request was declined by then-WWE CEO Vince McMahon. After a few months of absence, the former leader of Retribution finally returned to WWE television on RAW.

Despite a few attempts to insert Ali into the United States title picture, the company still seems to have no significant creative plans for the high-flyer on the main roster. Hence, Triple H might prefer to send him back to NXT, where he could have more space to showcase his talent and receive more opportunities.

#3. WWE Superstar Lacey Evans

Before going on maternity leave, Lacey Evans received a big push on Monday Night RAW. The former Sassy Southern Belle, alongside Ric Flair, feuded with Charlotte Flair at the time. According to reports, the company also planned to have her win the RAW Women's Championship from Asuka at Elimination Chamber in 2021.

However, the former United States Marine seems lost on the main roster since returning from her maternity leave. After repackaging her as a babyface on SmackDown, the company turned her heel and moved her to RAW a few weeks later. They then brought her back to the blue brand, turning her face again. But before she got into a significant storyline, Evans turned heel again.

The 32-year-old has missed the last two episodes of SmackDown, which included a gauntlet match for a shot at the SmackDown Women's Championship. According to a recent report, WWE creative has no immediate plans for Evans.

Although Vince McMahon reportedly took a keen interest in Evans' storylines, Triple H might prefer sending her back to NXT 2.0, where she could add more quality to the women's division and receive better opportunities to showcase her abilities.

#2. WWE Superstar Veer Mahaan

Veer Mahaan has not competed on RAW since June

Veer Mahaan competed on NXT for about three years after signing with WWE in 2018. In May 2021, the 34-year-old debuted on Monday Night RAW, aligning himself with Jinder Mahal and Shanky. However, the group later separated in the 2021 Draft as Mahal and Shanky moved to SmackDown while Mahaan remained on RAW.

Mahaan later went absent from WWE television. In November 2021, the company started airing vignettes announcing that the Indian superstar was returning soon. However, he did not make his comeback on RAW until April 2022.

Since his return, Mahaan has had a brief feud with The Mysterios. He was then somewhat lost in the shuffle on the main roster. The Indian wrestler has not competed on RAW for nearly a month and a half since participating in a Battle Royal on the June 27 episode.

While there is currently no apparent use for him on the main roster, Triple H could send Mahaan to NXT. A few former main roster stars have recently returned to WWE's third brand, including Apollo Crews and Commander Aziz.

#1. WWE Superstar Aliyah

As more female NXT stars will probably join the main roster soon, Triple H might need to reinforce the brand's women's division with some lesser-used superstars on the main roster.

Aliyah is one of those wrestlers. Since moving from NXT to SmackDown in late 2021, the Toronto native has failed to make an impact. Although she made history by scoring the fastest-ever WWE victory over Natalya in just 3.17 seconds, nothing materialized from that.

Aliyah's last win on SmackDown dates back to February. Since her brief feud with Natalya earlier this year, she has not had any significant storylines. Instead, she has become more of an enhancement talent. The 27-year-old is currently on a five-match losing streak.

Returning to NXT 2.0 could help Aliyah revive her declining career, and Triple H could provide her with that opportunity.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell