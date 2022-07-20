5 Current WWE Superstars who look unbelievably different from five years ago

A few current WWE Superstars now look unbelievably different from five years ago.

Several former WWE Superstars now look almost unrecognizable. Kevin Thorne, for example, today looks nothing like what he did during his days in the Stamford-based company. Hall of Famer Sunny also now looks much different than during her initial stint in WWE.

Likewise, some current stars' appearances have changed significantly over the past five years. They now look almost like different people.

Here are five WWE Superstars who look unbelievably different from five years ago.

#5. Veer Mahaan

Veer Mahaan in 2022 (left) and 2017 (right)

In 2018, Veer Mahaan joined WWE after playing baseball professionally for several years. He spent about three years in NXT before making his main roster debut in 2021.

The 33-year-old is currently active on Monday Night RAW. He is now sporting a beard and long hair, which makes him look much different than he did five years ago.

In 2017, Mahaan had much shorter hair and no beard. He also seemed to be less bulky. The Indian superstar's look has changed significantly since then.

Mahaan last competed on RAW on June 27, when he participated in a Battle Royal.

#4. Former WWE NXT Women's Champion Raquel Rodriguez

Raquel Rodriguez in 2022 (left) and 2017 (right)

In 2016, Raquel Rodriguez signed a developmental contract with Vince McMahon's company. Over the next six years, she became one of the top female competitors on NXT, winning the NXT Women's Championship and the brand's tag team titles.

Earlier this year, Rodriguez made her main roster debut, joining SmackDown. In May, she challenged Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship. However, the 31-year-old came up short after a valiant effort.

The Texas native currently looks almost unrecognizable from five years ago. One of the most noticeable changes in Rodriguez's looks is the significant increase in her muscle mass.

#3. Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton in 2022 (left) and 2017 (right)

Before pursuing a professional wrestling career, Tiffany Stratton was a gymnast, bodybuilder, and CrossFit athlete. She competed in several gymnast competitions. The 23-year-old also made the United States National Team in 2016.

After passing a WWE tryout ahead of SummerSlam 2021, Stratton signed with WWE. She made her debut a few months later on NXT Level Up, defeating Amari Miller. The former gymnast is currently active on NXT 2.0.

Comparing her photos from five years ago, Stratton looks a lot different. She seems to have become more glamorous since joining the sports entertainment juggernaut. Moreover, the NXT 2.0 star also now looks more muscular.

Stratton recently participated in a Battle Royal to determine the new number one contender for Mandy Rose's NXT Women's Championship. However, she came up short as Zoey Stark emerged victorious.

#2. Nikkita Lyons

Nikkita Lyons in 2022 (left) and 2017 (right)

After competing for a few years in Women of Wrestling, Nikkita Lyons joined Vince McMahon's company in 2021. In December of that same year, she made her debut on 205 Live against Amari Miller.

Although she lost her first bout in WWE, Lyons has become one of the most dominant female stars in NXT 2.0 over the past few months. The 22-year-old currently remains undefeated in singles action. She even has a victory via disqualification over the NXT Women's Champion, Mandy Rose.

Like all previous entries on this list, the Las Vegas native looks different today than she did five years ago. In addition to changes in her body shape, Lyons now has shorter hair and a different hairstyle.

#1. Former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Gigi Dolin

Former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Gigi Dolin in 2022 (left) and 2017

Gigi Dolin wrestled for about six years on the independent circuit. She also competed in a few matches in AEW before officially signing with Vince McMahon's company in 2021. Later that same year, she joined forces with Jacy Jayne and Mandy Rose to form Toxic Attraction.

Over the past nine months, Dolin and Jayne have won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship twice. Nevertheless, they recently lost their titles to Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez at NXT: The Great American Bash.

Dolin currently looks different than she did in 2017. One significant difference is her hair color. While she was a brunette five years ago, the 25-year-old now has orange hair.

