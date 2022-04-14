7 current women in WWE who are in a relationship with former superstars

A few current female WWE Superstars are dating, engaged, or married to former colleagues.

Several of the promotion's performers have dated in the past few years. Some of these couples are still on the roster, like Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins and Naomi & Jimmy Uso. Meanwhile, a few other duos have split as one of the two have left the company.

A few current WWE women are now in a relationship with former superstars. While some of these ladies' partners have temporarily left the wrestling business following their departure from Vince McMahon's company, others are now active in other promotions.

Here are seven current WWE women who are now in a relationship with former superstars:

#7. Queen Zelina and Malakai Black

Malakai Black (FKA Aleister Black) joined WWE in 2016. A year later, Queen Zelina also signed with Vince McMahon's company. Although they were enemies on-screen for a while, Black and Zelina were in love with each other in real life. The couple dated for a while before tying the knot in 2018.

In November 2020, Vince McMahon's promotion released Zelina from her contract. Meanwhile, her husband continued to work for the company for nearly eight more months before WWE also let him go due to budget cuts. While Black went on to sign with AEW, Zelina returned to Vince McMahon's company last July, only a month after her husband left.

In an interview with The Zaslow Show, Black revealed that he does not see his wife as much as he would like now. He also confessed that working for different companies sometimes makes things tough for him and Zelina.

"Do I see her as much as I want to? No, but we both made a conscious decision. The one we made years ago that we wanted to be professional athletes, and we know what comes with that. She's no stranger to being on the road. She's been doing this for 12 years, I've been doing this for 21 years. We made a commitment to each other, so yes, sometimes it gets tough, and yes, it requires extra travel and extra sacrifice. But at the end of the day, you have to realize it's temporary. It's not going to last forever," he said.

The Dutch star is part of the House of Black stable, alongside Brody King and Buddy Matthews. Zelina and Carmella dropped the Women's Tag-Team Championships to Sasha Banks and Naomi at WrestleMania 38.

#6. Liv Morgan and Bo Dallas

Liv Morgan and Bo Dallas are living together on a farm

Bo Dallas signed with Vince McMahon's company in 2008, six years before Liv Morgan also became a WWE Superstar.

During her early days in the company, Morgan dated former superstar Enzo Amore. Nevertheless, their relationship ended in 2017. Meanwhile, Dallas married Swedish arm wrestling champion Sarah Backman in 2014. However, the couple divorced five years later.

In early 2021, reports revealed that Morgan and Dallas are currently dating. They are now living together on a farm.

While Morgan is still an active competitor on Monday Night RAW, WWE released her boyfriend from his contract in April 2021, ending his 13-year run with the company.

Since his release, Dallas has been working on different projects away from wrestling, including launching a cooking show on his YouTube channel. However, he recently disclosed that he plans on returning to the ring.

#5. Raquel Rodriguez and Braun Strowman

Like Liv Morgan and Bo Dallas, Braun Strowman (AKA Adam Scherr) and Raquel Rodriguez's relationship came to light last year. The two wrestlers attended a few events together and shared several photos as a couple on social media.

Rodriguez joined WWE in 2016, three years after her boyfriend signed with the company. While she is still an active competitor in Vince McMahon's company, Strowman was released from his contract last June.

Since his departure, the 38-year-old has competed in a few matches on the independent circuit. He recently teamed up with former WWE Superstar EC3 to defeat Bateman and William at a CYN event.

Meanwhile, Strowman's girlfriend recently moved from NXT 2.0 to the main WWE roster. She made her first appearance on SmackDown last Friday.

#4. Nikki A.S.H and Killian Dain

Nikki A.S.H and Killian Dain tried to hide their relationship

Nikki A.S.H and Killian Dain (AKA Big Damo) started dating before joining WWE in 2016. The couple were even engaged when the former RAW Women's Champion signed with the company a few months before her fiancé.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dain revealed that he and his fiancée initially tried to hide their relationship from WWE officials.

"We actually didn't tell WWE we were dating because we didn't want it to be a reason why one of us would get signed or the other one would get signed. Nikki got signed and she came about six months before me, and I came over then to see her. I let Canyon Ceman know, who was the time he was working with WWE, I said, 'I am actually going to be in Orlando if you need me to sign anything.' (...) Canyon was like, 'okay sure, come along there's a tryout,' so I turn up and the first thing he says is, 'Damo, why are you in Orlando? I was like, 'I am seeing my fiance,' and he was like, 'who’s your fiance?' I was like, 'Nikki Storm, Nikki Cross, she's my fiance,' and he's like, 'what?' He marches me over to Triple H, who's on the cross-trainer going nuts. He's like, 'did you know they're together?' It ended up becoming this thing, it was hilarious," he said.

After dating for several years, Dain and A.S.H tied the knot in January 2019. They recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

Dain spent five years in Vince McMahon's promotion. However, the company released the former SAnitY member from his contract last June. Meanwhile, his wife is still an active competitor on Monday Night RAW.

Last Monday, the 32-year-old attempted to pin the 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke to capture the title. Nonetheless, her attempt failed due to interference from Tamina.

#3. Candice LeRae - Johnny Gargano

Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano married in 2016

Like Nikki A.S.H and Killian Dain, Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano first met outside WWE. The couple were competing on the independent circuit when their paths crossed.

In an interview with AZ Central, the former NXT Champion disclosed how he and LeRae kicked off their relationship.

"I remember [Candice] brought her cousin to the back, and they were just hanging out talking, and I decided I was going to try to get to [Candice] by talking to her cousin about her cellphone. It didn't really work that well, but we developed a friendship," he said.

The couple's friendship later turned to love. They dated for a while before tying the knot in 2016, nearly six months after Gargano signed with WWE. In 2017, LeRae also joined her husband in Vince McMahon's company.

Although LeRae is currently on maternity leave, she is still under contract with WWE. Meanwhile, her husband left the company last December after his contract expired.

#2. NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli

Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli have been dating for a few years

Tino Sabbatelli joined the global juggernaut in 2014. Nearly a year later, Mandy Rose participated in WWE's reality show Tough Enough. Although she finished second, the company decided to sign her in 2015.

Rose was in a relationship with Michael Lubic when she first joined WWE. The couple even appeared together on Total Divas. However, they later split. The former member of Fire & Desire then started dating Sabbatelli.

In 2018, Rose confirmed on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia that she and Sabbatelli were in a relationship. The couple also attended the 2018 Hall of Fame ceremony together.

Rose is now the NXT Women's Champion and the leader of Toxic Attraction on NXT 2.0. Meanwhile, the company released her boyfriend from his contract in April 2020. Although he returned to WWE six months later, the company let him go once again last June.

#1. WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo

Charlotte Flair and Andrade started dating in 2019

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo first met in WWE. the two wrestlers kicked off their romantic relationship in 2019 after former WWE Superstar Karl Anderson introduced them following a UK tour. After dating for several months, the couple announced their engagement in January 2020.

The Queen is one of the top superstars in Vince McMahon's company today. She is currently active on SmackDown, where she holds the SmackDown Women's Championship. Meanwhile, her fiancé spent six years in the company before requesting his release and leaving in March 2021. After his departure, the 32-year-old joined AEW.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Flair disclosed how she felt when Andrade and her father, Ric Flair, left WWE.

"A little difficult at first, I was like my two best friends were gone [Ric Flair and Andrade]. But now I'm just used to... oh, you're going to make me upset [wipes tear]. Hold on. It sucked because they're my people. They would do anything for me. Go to bat. But Manny [Andrade] had to make career decisions and seeing him do so well is important. My dad comes and goes, comes and goes. That wasn't as hard," she said.

The SmackDown Women's Champion recently revealed that she and her fiancé would tie the knot this summer in Andrade's home country of Mexico.

