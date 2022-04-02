(Video) Charlotte Flair gets emotional about Andrade's WWE release

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has opened up about her fiance Andrade's exit from the company and what she misses when he's not around.

Andrade (who now goes by the ring name Andrade El Idolo in AEW) was released by WWE upon his request back in March 2021. The Mexican star and Flair began dating in 2019 and were engaged a year later.

Ahead of WrestleMania, Charlotte Flair sat down with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, where they discussed several things, including Flair's personal life. The Queen was asked about Andrade's WWE release and how things have been tough for her behind the scenes.

"A little difficult at first, I was like my two best friends were gone (Ric Flair and Andrade). But now I'm just used to... oh, you're going to make me upset (wipes tear). Hold on. It sucked because they're my people. They would do anything for me. Go to bat. But Manny (Andrade) had to make career decisions and seeing him do so well is important. My dad comes and goes, comes and goes. That wasn't as hard."

Charlotte continued by saying that the couple is trying hard to make their schedules work.

"It's just, it's hard to see the couples at the back, you know, get to have that time together and I would do anything to have that time with Manny 'cause, like, that's how we met was on the road. But, him being happy, to me, is what's important - and he knows how much this means to me. It's just making the schedules to work and we'll do anything to make it work. It's just, I don't have that 'ride or die' from town to town, but before Manny I was doing it with Becky," said Charlotte. [From 0:06 to 1:39]

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



An emotional



#WrestleMania "It's hard to see the couples in the back get to have that time together... I don't have that ride or die from town to town."An emotional @MsCharlotteWWE talks to @arielhelwani about going it solo in the WWE 🥺 "It's hard to see the couples in the back get to have that time together... I don't have that ride or die from town to town."An emotional @MsCharlotteWWE talks to @arielhelwani about going it solo in the WWE 🥺#WrestleMania https://t.co/H9axq4XXYz

The SmackDown Women's Champion also revealed in the interview that she and Andrade will get married later this year.

WWE star Charlotte Flair wants to work with Andrade

Despite working for different companies, Charlotte Flair feels that she and fiance Andrade can work together on-screen.

"We can come together — well, I mean, now we're at different companies. But I mean, that's just something that would be easy to put together," said Flair.

They were not showcased as an on-screen couple in WWE, but that's something that could happen in the future if they're in the same company.

Please H/T BT Sport and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

Guess who signed a long term IMPACT Wrestling deal? More details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh