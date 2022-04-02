Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo set a date for their wedding

13-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and AEW star Andrade El Idolo are set to get married very soon.

Flair and Andrade have been engaged since January 2020. Although they now work in separate promotions, their frequent posts on social media have indicated that their relationship is thriving.

The Nature Girl spoke to Ariel Helwani in an interview with BT Sport and revealed that the couple has planned to get married this summer. Charlotte also revealed that the wedding will take place in Andrade's home country of Mexico:

"We have a date, It's this summer, in Mexico. I have my dress." Charlotte said.

The Queen was asked if she would take considerable time off from WWE to enjoy her wedding, and she quickly replied, "Who knows?"

Both stars have been performing consistently well in their respective promotions. It's yet to be seen if Charlotte Flair will take time off as she's focused on retaining her Smackdown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38.

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch haven't reconciled their relationship

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, who were once best friends, have still not reconciled since their real-life fallout last year in an infamous Smackdown segment before Survivor Series 2021.

Both are currently at the head of the women's division on their respective brands and will defend their titles at WrestleMania this weekend.

The two were reportedly very close in their first few years of joining the company. However, the former Horsewomen seemed to grow apart, and according to Lynch in an interview with Ariel Helwani, it was because Flair became quite jealous of her success.

The RAW Women's Champion revealed that she doesn't have regrets of her own but does wish the situation didn't escalate as far as it did. She also opened up about what the backstage atmosphere between the former best friends is like when they cross paths at WWE live events:

“I wish the whole thing didn’t go down the way it did. It didn’t need to go down that way, but I don’t really have any regrets on my behalf… Same [relationship with Flair now compared to 2021], same, just pass each other in the hallway. Sometimes [say “hello”], maybe a nod.” (09:54)

Lynch has clarified that she and Charlotte Flair have learned to co-exist in their respective places, but it's highly unlikely they'll mend fences and be friends again.

