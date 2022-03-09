"We can come together" - Charlotte Flair wants to work on-screen with Andrade 

Current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair would love to work on-screen with real-life partner Andrade.

The current AEW star worked with WWE between 2015 and 2021. He won the NXT Champion and the United States Champion before departing the company. The pair have been together since 2019.

Despite being megastars and a real-life couple, the two have never worked together on-screen. Working in separate companies might seem like something of an obstacle to this.

During Superstar Crossover with Josh Martinez, Charlotte reiterated that they are currently focussed on their solo careers. However, she insisted it would be easy for the pair to come together on television.

"I think we're just so focused on our careers individually. We can come together — well, I mean, now we're at different companies. But I mean, that's just something that would be easy to put together. So why do it now, when it's something that you could always fall back on?" Charlotte said (H/T Fightful)

Will Charlotte Flair defeat Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38?

After returning during the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, Rousey outlasted the other 29 competitors to win the bout and secure a title match at WrestleMania.

Following this, the "Baddest Woman on the Planet" selected Charlotte Flair as her opponent, challenging for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The two already have history, given that they were two-thirds of the first-ever Women's WrestleMania main event. They already wrestled in 2021, competing in a tag team match with Naomi and Sonya Deville as their respective partners.

Would you like to see Flair and Andrade work on-screen together? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

A WWE veteran points out the turning point from where Roman Reigns gained the crowd's respect here.

Edited by Angana Roy