6 WWE Superstars who married in 2022 and 3 who are next

A few former and current WWE Superstars have tied the knot since the beginning of 2022. Meanwhile, others will also get hitched later this year.

The relationships and marriages of WWE Superstars weren't always so public. But in the age of social media, fans have been given broader access to the private lives of their favorite talents. For example, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have given fans plenty of glimpses into their lives since their marriage in 2021.

As a result, we know that several superstars have become engaged over the past couple of years. Some of these wrestlers are yet to announce their wedding dates, like Dana Brooke, Sheamus, and Nikki Bella. However, others have already tied the knot or are about to.

Here are six WWE Superstars who married in 2022 and three who are next.

#9. Former WWE Superstar Gangrel (married)

Former superstar Gangrel married in February

Gangrel joined Vince McMahon's company in 1993 and spent two years in the promotion before leaving in 1995. He later returned in 1998. However, the company released him from his contract three years later.

The 52-year-old, who has been active on the independent circuit since leaving WWE, has been married four times. He recently tied the knot with his fourth wife, Susan Nelson.

On February 2nd, the couple had a beach wedding in Fort Lauderdale. A few wrestlers attended the ceremony, including former WWE Superstars Miro (FKA Rusev) and Sinn Bodhi (FKA Kizarny). Gangrel and his wife then headed to Ventura, California, to spend their honeymoon.

A little over a week after his wedding, the former WWE Superstar returned to the ring to defeat Jacob Fatu at a CCW event.

#8 & #7. Former WWE Superstars Keith Lee and Mia Yim (married)

Keith Lee and Mia Yim started their romantic relationship before joining Vince McMahon's company in 2018. The couple dated for a few years before announcing their engagement in February 2021.

Two months ago, Yim and Lee tied the knot. During an appearance at an online auction for Highspots Superstore, Yim disclosed that WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was the one who officiated the ceremony.

"Mick Foley was our officiant which was really cool. When Keith and I got engaged and we posted the picture up [on Twitter], he commented, 'hey, if you ever need an officiant, like, let me know.' So I DMed him, I was like, 'hey, were you serious or were you just, were you just saying that?' He was like, 'no, no. For you guys, yeah definitely. Let me know, I'll do it.' He is the goodest of good souls. Like, I love Mick so much. He's the best," she said.

Several other WWE Superstars also attended the wedding, including Damian Priest, Shelton Benjamin, Dakota Kai, and Shayna Baszler.

#6. NXT 2.0 Superstar Harland (married)

Harland married on March 26

Harland dated Isabella Guerrero for over three years before announcing their engagement last February. The NXT Superstar and his longtime girlfriend then tied the knot on March 26, 2022.

Harland later posted a few photos from his wedding on his Instagram account. In the caption, he sent his bride a heartfelt message.

"MY RIDE OR DIE. MY EVERYTHING. I LOVE YOU ANGEL. MR AND MRS BOUDREAUX," he wrote.

Harland's now-wife has always been very supportive of her husband. In an Instagram post, she described him as a hard worker and stated that he deserved all the success he had achieved.

The 24-year-old joined WWE in 2021 and made his in-ring debut last December. He recently defeated Draco Anthony on NXT 2.0.

#5 & #4. Former Women's Tag Team Champion Carmella and Corey Graves (married)

Corey Graves and Carmella started their romance in 2019. Their relationship was surrounded by controversy as the current WWE color commentator was still going through divorce proceedings when he began dating the former Women's Tag Team Champion.

While some fans accused Carmella of being a homewrecker, the self-proclaimed Most Beautiful Woman in WWE addressed these accusations on an episode of Total Divas.

"I didn’t do anything wrong. I know in my heart I didn't break up a family. I would never do something like that. I just don't like that now the entire world thinks I did this horrible thing," she told Sonya Deville.

After dating for nearly two years, Carmella and Graves announced their engagement last October. Last Thursday, the couple tied the knot. Many former and current WWE Superstars attended their wedding, including Liv Morgan, Natalya Neidhart, Sonya Deville, Jon Moxley, and Renee Paquette.

#3. Former RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss (next)

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera are getting married this weekend

Two years after calling off her engagement to former WWE Superstar Buddy Matthews (FKA Buddy Murphy), Alexa Bliss started dating musician Ryan Cabrera in early 2020.

In an interview with the Bellas Podcast, the former RAW Women's Champion disclosed how the couple kicked off their relationship:

"Miz, who's best friends with Ryan called him and asked about him dating Alexa Bliss and Ryan had no clue who I was. Miz ended up telling him it's a girl he works with. Then we started chatting and he asked me to go to one of his shows and asks where I'm from (...) We continued to talk and he was very patient and persistent and we became amazing friends. Ultimately it turned into an amazing relationship. He's so sweet and so amazing," she said.

After dating for a few months, Bliss and Cabrera announced their engagement in November 2020. The couple will reportedly tie the knot this weekend at a secret location in Palm Springs, California. According to reports, the wedding guests will be notified of the location shortly before it begins.

Bliss recently shared photos from her bachelorette party, which Lina Fanene (FKA Nia Jax) and Athena Palmer (FKA Ember Moon) attended.

#2 & #1. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and former WWE Superstar Andrade El Idolo (next)

Andrade and Charlotte Flair will tie the knot this summer

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo started dating in early 2019 after former WWE Superstar Karl Anderson introduced them following a UK tour with Vince McMahon's company.

After dating for several months, the SmackDown Women's Champion and the former United States Champion announced their engagement in January 2020. Although they initially planned to tie the knot in October of that same year, the couple decided to postpone their wedding because of the COVID-19 situation.

"With COVID, it's hard to know where the world will be in six months especially because we want everything to be in Mexico. I don't know when the best time is because we want everyone to be able to travel," Flair told the Bellas Podcast.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, the SmackDown Women's Champion disclosed that she and her fiancé have finally set another date for their wedding, revealing that they will tie the knot this summer in Andrade's home country of Mexico.

The Queen recently defeated Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38 to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship.

