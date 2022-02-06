Photo: Keith Lee gets married; 3-time WWE Champion officiates wedding

Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee has finally tied the knot with longtime partner Mia Yim.

Keith Lee and Mia Yim have been together for a while at this point. The duo got engaged about a year ago while still signed with WWE.

Lee and Yim got married earlier today. Several pictures of their marriage are making the rounds on social media. Yim's best friend Shelton Benjamin shared a bunch of pictures from the marriage on his Instagram. Judging by Benjamin's hilarious caption to the post, it looks like WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley officiated the wedding.

"Despite my best efforts the wedding commenced. Congratulations Mr & Mrs Lee. @realmickfoley you didn’t ask if anyone objected thus thwarting my big moment. You got heat. Right here in Magic Kingdom. #yimitless #congratulations #weddingday," wrote Benjamin.

When Lee and Yim got engaged, Mick Foley congratulated them on Twitter and expressed his wish to officiate their wedding. Foley has officiated his fair share of weddings in the past. Yim responded to Foley's tweet and wrote that she'd message him.

Keith Lee and Mia Yim got engaged last year in February

Keith Lee and Mia Yim were engaged on February 11, 2021, after being together for a while. Interestingly, the two have faced each other in the ring on at least one occasion. On May 27, 2018 at Beyond All Day event, Yim defeated Lee in a singles match.

Yim has previously opened up about sharing the ring with her partner:

"We were already friends, so it was easy talking over things. I was overcoming an injury, so I was still having a mental block about doing things. Whether they were high flying moves, suicide dives, things like that, but I knew with Keith I could do whatever. I knew that because he would protect me, he will make sure to keep me safe." (H/T EWrestling)

When Lee and Yim were mainstays in WWE NXT, they wrestled a bunch of matches as tag team partners. They took on Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano twice and unfortunately lost both bouts.

Yim was by Lee's side last year when he dealt with serious heart inflammation issues that stemmed from a COVID-19 diagnosis.

The Sportskeeda community congratulates Lee and Yim and wishes them the very best for their future!

