10 WWE Superstars who recently got engaged

Over the past six months, a few former and current WWE Superstars have announced their engagement.

Several WWE Superstars got engaged in early and mid-2021. Former United States Champion Sheamus, for example, announced his engagement to his girlfriend Isabella Revilla last July. That same month, former 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke also said "yes" to her boyfriend Ulysses Diaz's proposal.

Meanwhile, a few other former and current superstars have followed in their footsteps in the past six months. One of them even announced his engagement only a few hours ago.

Here are ten WWE Superstars who recently got engaged.

#10 & #9. Former WWE Superstars Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux started dating a few years before joining Vince McMahon's company. According to the former NXT Champion, Bordeaux was the one who made the first move in their relationship.

In an interview with Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo last year, Kross revealed how he and Bordeaux kicked off their romance.

"When her and I met, there was a spark and there was a connection (...) It's like there's just the thing in the room when you know two people gravitate towards each other and we were both terrified of it. So we tried to stay away from each other for like a long time actually. It was kind of like her and I were so attracted to each other that it was actually intimidating to the both of us, so we tried to stay away from each other for a while. So, you know, I guess just one time out of many we were just hanging out and yeah, she made a move," Kross said.

Although they worked together on the independent circuit and in IMPACT Wrestling, Kross and Bordeaux only competed as a tag team once. In February 2019, the couple joined forces with Rickey Shane Page to face Eric Watts, Johnny Yuma, and Kevin Martenson at Bar Wrestling 30: Three's Company. However, they came up short.

Later in 2019, Bordeaux officially joined WWE. Her boyfriend then followed in her footsteps four months later. The couple debuted together on NXT in May 2020.

After dating for several years, Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement last September. Two months later, Vince McMahon's company released them from their contracts due to budget cuts.

