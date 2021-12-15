Harland made his WWE NXT 2.0 in-ring debut this week to the delight of the WWE Universe. There was much intrigue as he squared-off against Guru Raaj. He dismantled the superstar with his terrifying presence and arsenal to claim his first victory in impressive fashion.

The superstar will make anyone's blood run cold at the sight of him, and he certainly adds a different flavor to the NXT 2.0 roster. He had appeared a number of times leading up to his debut, but now we know exactly what Harland is capable of in the ring.

So who is WWE NXT 2.0 debutant Harland?

Harland is Parker Boudreaux, a former American football player who signed a developmental contract with WWE in February 2021. Upon his signing, many within the WWE Universe dubbed Parker to be the next Brock Lesnar upon his look and demeanor.

After his signing, Paul Heyman, a man with a long association with Brock Lesnar, spoke about Parker Boudreaux with William Mullally of Esquire Middle East:

"Parker Boudreaux is a very interesting human being that took his education very seriously. He’s not just a meathead. He’s a six foot three, six foot four, 300 pound athlete who has one hell of the head on his shoulders. So Parker Boudreaux is doing what everyone else does. He’s starting from the bottom. He has reported to the WWE Performance Center. And he’s got to work his way up to the top. There’s a lot of roadblocks on the way. Do I think he can navigate them? Absolutely," Paul Heyman (h/t Inside The Ropes)

Parker was signed at the same time alongside current NXT 2.0 superstars Bron Breakker, Gigi Dolin, Zoey Stark and Cora Jade.

Have Harland and Brock Lesnar had any interaction in WWE?

Although many claim that Parker Boudreaux is the next Brock Lesnar, the two have yet to cross paths on WWE television.

However, because of the claims, Harland did take to Twitter following his signing. He let the WWE Universe know that he's not the next Brock Lesnar, but the first Parker Boudreaux.

Whether the pair will ever cross paths in the future remains to be seen.

