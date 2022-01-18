Deonna Purrazzo comments on Mickie James' Royal Rumble announcement (Exclusive)

Deonna Purrazzo recently shared her thoughts on Mickie James entering the Royal Rumble as the IMPACT Knockouts World Champion.

WWE dropped a bombshell on the first SmackDown of 2022 when they announced that the reigning Knockouts Champion would be a part of the Women's Royal Rumble match. The announcement got the internet buzzing as the forbidden door was shattered.

Speaking to Jose G. of Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Virtuosa commented on the announcement. She stated that she was as shocked as everyone else but admitted that it benefitted their title match at Hard To Kill.

"I think WWE hasn't always necessarily played well with others so there was so much shock factor to them announcing Mickie James entering the Royal Rumble as the IMPACT Knockouts World Champion (...) it put a whole new set of eyes on IMPACT's product and then Mickie and my match at Hard To Kill so I was shocked as everyone else about the announcement but if it is benefitting IMPACT in some way, then I'm all for it," Deonna Purrazzo said.

Deonna Purrazzo wants to be The Belt Collector in 2022

Deonna Purrazzo stated that she would prefer to be the belt collector rather than be ranked as the best female wrestler.

"Well, I think I come a little hand in hand, right? I think I'd rather be the belt collector because I think that wrestling is always going to be subjective. Everyone has their favorite flavor of ice cream, right? And I might not be everyone's cup of tea so I might not ever be number one but what I know for sure is that I am the champ right now, and I'm gonna be the champ-champ on Thursday and one day I'll be the champ-champ-champ."

You can check out the complete interview below:

The Virtuosa delivered well on her promise as she went on to beat Rok-C on the latest episode of IMPACT Wrestling to win the ROH title and become a double champion. It will be interesting to see if she gets to compete for the Knockouts title again anytime soon.

