Toni Storm has reportedly parted ways with WWE

Toni Storm is no longer a part of WWE
Toni Storm is no longer a part of WWE
Israel Lutete
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Dec 30, 2021 03:04 AM IST
Rumors

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, WWE SmackDown Superstar Toni Storm has been released by WWE.

Fightful has been informed Toni Storm is gone from WWE.

The report mentions that sources within the company believe that the former NXT UK Women's Champion requested her release. The familiar reason of budget cuts was not listed as the reason for her departure.

Those that I spoke to within WWE believe Toni Storm asked for her release from the company, though I'm also making an effort to reach out to those close to her. The memo that went out did not list budget cuts as the reason, as has been tradition of late.

Toni Storm made her main roster debut on an episode of SmackDown in July where she defeated current Queen of the Ring, Zelina Vega. She competed in the 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament, which she won.

Toni Storm recently collided with Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship

On the Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair and Toni Storm went one-on-one for the SmackDown Women's Title.

Storm earned the opportunity to challenge Charlotte Flair after she defeated the latter in a championship contenders match. She was unable to capture the gold as Flair defeated Storm to retain her title.

The former NXT UK Women's Champion joins multiple other stars such as Keith Lee, Nia Jax and Karrion Kross in the list of names who have left WWE this year. The wrestling world is shocked at the news of her departure. WWE is yet to issue a statement on the matter.

Edited by Brandon Nell
