There's just no comparing WWE NXT's Tiffany Stratton to anyone else

Everyone loves nostalgia and comparing things to what happened in the past. In WWE's culture and lore, 'yesterday' often means so much to how fans view sports entertainment today. That's probably why we're seemingly always looking for 'the next' whoever or whatever. We always want to marry the present with the past somehow.

NXT star Tiffany Stratton has somewhat fallen into that vacuum, as she always seems to remind the WWE Universe of one of her predecessors.

As a blonde bombshell, some of the first observations about Stratton were that she was very similar to WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, one of the most decorated female performers in the promotion's history.

At first glance, that's an easy observation to make. Both Stratton and Stratus are obviously gorgeous, and they both come from varied athletic backgrounds. Before signing with WWE, Trish had been a fitness model. Prior to signing her contract, Tiffany Stratton was a gymnast.

That athleticism is certainly obvious in the ring. At 5'7" and 143 pounds, Stratton is bigger and stronger than Stratus. She can also overpower most of the women on the current NXT roster.

Right now, she's raw talent, a piece of granite that the developmental brand will shape and fashion into a star for 2023 and beyond.

As she hones her craft in NXT, Tiffany Stratton is being tabbed to be a huge star on WWE's main roster

As mentioned earlier, Stratton has fallen into being juxtaposed with female superstars who came before her.

The comparisons to Stratus are likely very flattering to Tiffany, but they don't stop there. She's also been likened to other WWE blonde bombshells like Liv Morgan and Dana Brooke.

Current NXT Women's Champion (and former blonde) Mandy Rose is also someone the young upstart has been likened to. So basically? Anyone with good looks, platinum hair, and physical beauty.

At the end of the day, however, Stratton is her own woman. As she continues to progress in NXT, she should milk her 'Daddy's Little Girl' gimmick for all it's worth. Pairing that spoiled attitude with some sheer brutality in the ring could make her a red hot heel. That's likely her quickest path to the main roster.

The promising prospect has been steadily improving and has been looking impressive lately, especially in the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament.

Stratton replaced Nikkita Lyons in the semi-finals when The Lioness of NXT 2.0 was forced to drop out due to a partial MCL tear. She then advanced to the finals by defeating Fallon Henley. However, Stratton fell short when she was defeated by Roxanne Perez.

She lost to Henley in a re-match on this week's episode of NXT. But wins and losses don't really matter for her at this point. Right now, Stratton needs to be turning heads with her progress and performance, and she's doing just that.

Some fans have dismissed Stratton as another 'catalog model' who was plucked away by WWE to become a wrestler. Despite this, she's proving to all the doubters that she could be ready for her close-up soon. That means a spot on either SmackDown or RAW.

There's no reason to do a double-take when you see Tiffany Stratton. There's only one. No comparisons needed.

