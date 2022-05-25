NXT's Tiffany Stratton is on the fast track to WWE stardom

When NXT was re-booted late last year, several new names arrived on the scene. These fresh faces have forged their own destiny in the '2.0' version of the brand, which couldn't be any more different than its predecessor.

NXT prospect Tiffany Stratton was one of those potential stars that WWE officials passed the torch to when they began re-arranging the furniture on the third brand.

Gone were the old stars who had made careers of basically being yellow-and-black lifers. In were performers like Stratton, who could make the jump to the main roster quickly.

Stratton, a 5'7" blonde beauty, looks like she should be walking the runway, modeling some of the latest fashions. But underneath that fetching facade is a tough-as-nails competitor.

She's not just trained as a professional wrestler; she's also a bodybuilder and gymnast. She incorporates all of those disciplines into her ring style. Stratton also brings a great heel attitude to go with all those other attributes. She's definitely not afraid to ruffle a few feathers.

Stratton is especially quick, using her explosive, acrobatic background both for offense and defense. She's proven that she isn't just some catalog model who was plucked away to become a wrestler. Stratton is a proven, legitimate athlete who could make a major impact someday down the road.

Critics and observers have had to acknowledge that NXT's Tiffany Stratton is more than just a pretty face

Stratton is no doubt a future WWE Superstar. She looks and acts the part already, and likely won't stay on the third brand for long.

She recorded another big victory this week, defeating Fallon Henley to advance to the finals of the first-ever Women's Breakout Tournament.

The original favorite to win the event, Nikkita Lyons, was forced out of action due to injury and replaced by Stratton, who has looked impressive.

So far, so good for the powerful prospect, as she will fight in the finals against Roxanne Perez. It's Stratton's opportunity to send the message that she's getting ready for prime time. Considering she's a bigger long-term investment for WWE, expect the 23-year-old sensation to win it all.

Stratton is everything that WWE looks for when scouting a potential female star. She's beautiful and photogenic, yet can still 'go' in the ring. Much like her contemporary, Nikkita Lyons, she is being developed as quickly as possible to eventually make waves on the main roster.

We are witnessing the next generation right now in NXT, the shining stars of tomorrow. And none of those stars are glowing brighter than Tiffany Stratton.

What do you think the future holds for Tiffany Stratton in NXT and WWE? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

