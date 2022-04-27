NXT's Nikkita Lyons is already receiving the star treatment from WWE

NXT 2.0 has received its fair share of criticism since changing its look, feel, and overall approach. The promotion has shifted away from being the best pro wrestling brand in all of WWE to more of the developmental role that it was originally intended for.

Due to this, NXT is bringing in young prospects with a more TV-ready look, legitimate athletic backgrounds, and much more upside. The roster is now filled with sports entertainers who look like they could be on a TV series if they aren't in a wrestling ring. For Vince McMahon, that's the perfect combination. In fact, stars like that are what his empire was built upon: More sizzle than steak.

We have seen this work with powerful performers like Bron Breakker and Solo Sikoa. They are not only legitimate athletes but also have wrestling pedigrees as part of the Steiner and Anoa'i families, respectively. On the other side of the ledger, Grayson Waller has established himself as a terrific heel due to his developing promo skills.

But in the women's division of the NXT roster, there's one clear breakout star in line with what appears to be bound to either RAW or Smackdown.

Nikkita Lyons has seemingly come out of nowhere to become a top prospect in NXT

With a martial arts and music background, Lyons seems like a blueprint for a future WWE Superstar. Her past resume has been highlighted in video packages, and she's a well-rounded entertainer, the type of performer that people at the top of the company absolutely love. It doesn't hurt that she has also been embraced by the audience already.

Speaking of 'well-rounded,' let's just say that Nikkita is no slouch when it comes to her physique. She's compact and powerful, and you can see that in how she is able to overpower most of her opponents. She's also easy on the eyes. Lyons has an electric smile, and a Brickhouse build.

On this week's show, Lyons had a very nice outing against former WNBA player Lash Legend, who looks like she has a great upside as well. The ladies had a very basic four-part match. They had a transitional start, built the heat, Lyons made the comeback, and then they went home. Very simple, but effective, nonetheless.

It was an incredibly elementary bout, but they executed it with good offense and nice timing. You have to crawl before you walk or run, and WWE is putting Lyons in a position to keep things simple for now as she develops.

Afterward, Lyons was jumped by Natalya, and it appears that the two could feud in NXT in the coming weeks ahead. This is very reminiscent of WWE sending a top-notch worker from the main roster to work with a youngster in the past.

The mission of Dolph Ziggler was to help polish up Breakker, and he succeeded. Natalya could work in a similar program with Lyons. It's designed to not only elevate the prospect but to help them learn from a technically sound veteran. It's an excellent plan for the brightest young stars and a solid idea that WWE should continue to follow going forward.

You can already tell that Nikkita Lyons will be earmarked for a big run on the WWE main roster someday. She's definitely a future NXT Women's Champion and has everything the company is looking for.

When she's finally ready to make the jump, Nikkita Lyons will be a true, homegrown WWE superstar - because she's already on that path right now.

What do you think the future holds for Nikkita Lyons in both NXT and WWE? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

