Bron Breakker is a bona fide, future star

It's becoming obvious at this point that there are huge plans for Bron Breakker in WWE NXT.

The son of Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner, the 24-year-old is a genetic jackhammer in his own right. He shows the explosiveness that few young wrestlers possess. While he may not go by his famous father's name, he certainly wrestles the same type of high-impact style, mixing both power and precision.

By all accounts, it appears that Breakker is on his way to becoming a future star. He has already made an impact in NXT. He came out of nowhere to become one of the new stars of the 2.0 era. As Bron develops into an overall performer, he looks like a future world champion. Even his recent attempt to dethrone Tomasso Ciampa drew rave reviews.

Breakker held his own against Tomasso Ciampa

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse



#WWENXT Bron Breakker might have lost, but they still created a star tonight. His time is coming. Bron Breakker might have lost, but they still created a star tonight. His time is coming.#WWENXT https://t.co/M3JbReK6V9

While it appears like Bron is riding a rocket ship to success, WWE should handle this future star properly. If they push him too far, too fast, fans might turn on him. It's happened to other young talents in the past.

Having said that, it's clear Bron Breakker has potential and a colorful personality. In NXT's new era, he should be one of the names to carry the brand's banner.

For now, Breakker is carrying the legacy of his famous family even though his character is packaged under a different name. I'm sure Rick Steiner is incredibly proud of the way Bron has started his career.

Whatever the future holds for Breakker, it'll be interesting to witness his development in the months to come.

There's no telling how long he'll be on NXT 2.0. If he continues to be this explosive, we may see him on the main roster sooner rather than later.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What do you think of Bron Breakker's future in NXT? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did you know another former WWE star was considered to play 'fake Undertaker'? Find out right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh