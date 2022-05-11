WWE releases the bracket for NXT Women's Breakout Tournament

With new faces debuting every month, NXT is having a Breakout Tournament for its talented women. WWE released the bracket for the tournament shortly before the first two matches took place on the latest episode of the show.

The performers were all introduced to the live crowd during the latest episode of NXT. In the first match of the tournament, Fallon Henley defeated Sloane Jacobs. Nikkita Lyons defeated Arianna Grace in the night's second tournament match.

The bracket for the Breakout Tournament pits several top talents from the developmental brand's women's division against each other in an intriguing contest.

Check out the bracket for the NXT Breakout Tournament below:

With two matches of the tournament already done, the other two will take place next week on the show. Roxanne Perez will face Kiana James on the show next week, while Diamond Mine hopeful Tatum Paxley will go up against Lash Legend.

WWE have been building up the first-ever Women's Breakout Tournament tournament for a while now.

Most of the participants were presented with introductory vignettes over the last two weeks. Lyons, Legend, and Perez announced that they were a part of the tournament in various segments during and after the show.

