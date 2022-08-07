Potential update on Lacey Evans' future on SmackDown after missing two episodes

It may be a while before we see WWE Superstar Lacey Evans back on the blue brand once again.

Evans was scheduled to face Aliyah on the July 29 episode of SmackDown, but she was later pulled from the show. During the broadcast, WWE announced that she was not medically cleared to compete and was replaced by Shotzi.

According to the latest report by Fightful Select, the WWE creative does not have any immediate plans for the former Sassy Southern Belle. She was also not expected to compete in the Gauntlet Match this week for a shot at the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Here's an excerpt from the report:

"Those we spoke to said that Evans was a personal favorite of Vince McMahon, who was very hands on and worked directly with Evans as she came to RAW. However, we were told that her return this year was 'chaotic and directionless,' as played out on TV." (H/T NoDQ.com)

The report also stated that she was a personal favorite of Vince McMahon and that the former boss took a keen interest in her storylines. However, her future is seemingly unclear after the 76-year-old's retirement from WWE.

Lacey Evans returned to WWE earlier this year

In early 2021, Evans was at the top of the RAW women's division and engaged in a bitter rivalry with Charlotte Flair. The feud even saw WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair turn his back on his daughter to side with Evans. However, she soon took a hiatus from active competition due to pregnancy.

Upon her return in April 2022, WWE pushed her as a babyface with several vignettes about how she overcame insurmountable odds to become a US Marine and an American hero. But due to mixed responses from fans, she was quickly turned into a heel and took issue with the WWE Universe not respecting her.

After the recent gimmick change, it will be interesting to see if the 32-year-old can re-enter the women's championship picture moving forward.

Do you think WWE is holding back Lacey Evans for a big push later in the year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

