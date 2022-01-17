5 WWE Superstars who requested their release on Twitter

A few hours ago, Mustafa Ali announced via Twitter that he had requested his release from WWE.

In his post, Ali stated that he has "a message that is much bigger than his dreams in professional wrestling," disclosing that he would not be capable of delivering it while working in Vince McMahon's company.

The former leader of Retribution is not the first superstar to publicly request his release on Twitter. A few other wrestlers have preceded him in the past few years. Some of them later joined All Elite Wrestling.

Here are five superstars who requested their release on Twitter:

#5. Former WWE Superstar Mike Bennett

Mike Bennett (FKA Mike Kanellis) joined WWE in April 2017 and made his debut a few months later at Money in the Bank alongside his wife, Maria. Over the next two years, Bennett struggled in Vince McMahon's company. Nevertheless, the 36-year-old and his wife signed a new 5-year deal in June 2019.

Four months after signing the new contract, Bennett surprisingly announced via Twitter that he had requested his release:

"Today I asked for my release from WWE. (...) I’ve been with the company for almost 3 years and I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity. However it is time for me to move on. (...) I re-signed with the company back in June because I thought it was what was best for my family, and maybe from a financial standpoint it was. But I quickly realized that bringing my work frustrations and misery home with me, is not good for my family and I no longer want my daughter to constantly see me come home defeated, sad and angry," he wrote.

Despite this, the company turned down Bennett's request. Hence, the former 24/7 Champion continued to work in WWE until April 2020, when Vince McMahon's company released him from his contract due to pandemic-related budget cuts.

After competing in different promotions on the independent circuit over the past few years, he recently returned to IMPACT Wrestling.

