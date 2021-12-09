5 dream matches for Mike Bennett in AEW

If Tony Khan and AEW didn't know, Mike Bennett is currently one of the most experienced and knowledgeable wrestlers on the planet. The Massachusetts-born star has wrestled all over the world, including the USA, the UK and Japan, since his debut in 2002.

Although his time in WWE didn't go to plan under the guise of Mike Kanellis, he has made a name for himself working for promotions such as IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. His name was already established in the wrestling world long before his time with Vince McMahon's promotion.

Many will know Mike for his association with his wife, Maria Kanellis-Bennett, and also with Matt Taven in The Kingdom stable. He has won a number of championships including the IWGP Tag Team Championship, and surprisingly, the X-Division Championship.

Outside of the ring, Mike is a family man and is passionate about motivational speaking. He has inspired many who have struggled with their own personal demons, including mental health and addiction. He is a well-seasoned professional who would be a welcome addition to any company, including AEW.

That being said, let's take a look at five dream matches for Mike Bennett in AEW.

#5 Mike Bennett vs. Eddie Kingston in AEW

This would be a first-time ever match between two professionals who not only believe in their craft, but also the importance of their mental health. The two men have been and are on similar journeys, fighting their demons and chasing their dreams and putting their own bodies on the line for our entertainment.

There doesn't need to be any feuding to build the match, it can simply be about mutual respect for one another. They can both show that no matter how hard days and life can get, you can come back fighting and make things happen.

They can talk to the AEW fans, and to people all around the world using their platform to make a positive change. The pair can show that vulnerability is not a weakness and that it is a strength that has helped them be where they are today.

If the two were to lock-horns in the ring, they would deliver. They are both outstanding performers and it would no doubt be a hard-fought clash. Both men would relish the challenge of coming one-on-one with each other and in AEW it could happen.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Brandon Nell