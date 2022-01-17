Mustafa Ali reportedly sent home by WWE

Mustafa Ali recently shocked the pro-wrestling fraternity after publicly asking for his WWE release on Twitter.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp revealed the backstage reason behind his absence from WWE television. Back in November 2021, it was reported that he was on paternity leave, but that seemingly wasn't the case. Ali had only asked to miss one show. However, WWE sent him home for an extended period, which was not his paternity leave.

The report further claimed that a backstage argument between Mustafa Ali and Vince McMahon may have been one of the several reasons he asked for his release from the company.

Ali first gained attention due to his commendable run on WWE 205 Live. He made his main roster debut in December 2018 to confront then-champion Daniel Bryan on SmackDown.

Mustafa Ali's brief explanation behind asking for his WWE release

Ali took to Twitter to post a short video with the message confirming his intentions to part ways with Vince McMahon's company:

"I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro-wrestling. Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE. Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE," read Ali's statement.

It should be noted that the WWE creative team used Ali in several storylines only to drop them abruptly. He was teased as the face behind the infamous SmackDown Hacker, leader of RETRIBUTION, and even a recent heel turn that saw him start feuds with the likes of Mansoor and Ricochet.

Backstage reports claim that he would often pitch creative angles for his on-screen character. Unfortunately, none of them worked well for the superstar. In 2018, he was ruled out of action right before the biggest match of his career that ultimately gave us KofiMania.

The high-flying talent struggled to gain the same momentum after his return and spent most of the time on the sidelines over the next four years. As of this writing, WWE has not yet confirmed their decision on Ali's request.

