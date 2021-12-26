Whatever happened to former WWE Superstar Sin Cara?

Sin Cara has been portrayed by several different stars in WWE over the past few years. Jorge Rodriguez was the second star to appear under the mask for WWE and the longest-tenured superstar to remain in the role.

Despite finding success in WWE alongside Kalisto as The Lucha Dragons and also as a solo superstar, Sin Cara requested his release from the company in December 2019, a release that was accepted by the company.

CintaDeOro @CintaDeOro As of today I have been granted my release from WWE.

Today marks 12 years since Jorge was signed to WWE, alongside current WWE Superstar Tamina. The star has now been away from the company for two years, so the question remains? What happened to former WWE superstar Sin Cara?

Sin Cara returned to Mexico following his WWE release

Just days after his WWE release, Cara returned to Mexico to make a surprise appearance at Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide's annual Guerra de Titanes show.

Cara was wearing his mask and still using his WWE name at the time, but later announced that he was changing his name to "Cinta de Oro", which means "Golden Ribbon" in English.

The name Cinta de Oro originally belonged to another masked superstar who passed away in 2016, so Jorge obtained permission from his family to continue his legacy using his name. The family then gave the star the final mask that was worn by their father and allowed him to continue to use his name.

In April 2020 he competed in his first match using his new name before COVID-19 forced the world to lockdown. Cara recently resurfaced in an interview with Chris Van Vliet where he was able to set the record straight regarding his WWE departure.

The former WWE Superstar also opened up about his inspirations in wrestling and what he has been up to since his WWE departure.

