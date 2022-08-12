7 women WWE Superstar Sonya Deville has been romantically linked with in real life

Over the past few years, Sonya Deville has dated several women, including one fellow WWE Superstar.

Deville used to date men in her younger days. However, while participating in the 2015 WWE Tough Enough competition, the current SmackDown star came out as a lesbian on television, revealing that she had a girlfriend at the time.

Since then, the former Absolution member has dated several women. Rumors also romantically linked her with a few others. While some of these women were also wrestlers, others were not.

Here are seven women WWE Superstar Sonya Deville has been romantically linked with in real life.

#7. Christina Heath

Sonya Deville with her ex-girlfriend, Christina Heath

Before joining WWE, Sonya Deville acted in some TV series and movies, including The Honour. In the film, the current SmackDown star played the role of Judith, a lesbian girl who falls in love with her Muslim neighbor Kiafya (Christina Heath).

While working together, Deville and Heath's on-screen romance turned into a real-life one. In an interview with Acting Class Weekly, the former Tough Enough contestant disclosed how she and Heath kicked off their relationship:

"So we're doing a casting call for the person opposite me, the Muslim girl, and this girl walks in and she was Greek. We started filming, we did a pre-production trailer to get some hype behind the film, and in the trailer shoot, the director made us kiss, and he goes 'that was the most awkward thing I've ever seen. The two of you need to go hang out, get drunk, do whatever you gotta do, and get to know each other better, because it's gonna be awkward the whole film if this is what it's gonna look like." (0:00 - 0:44)

Deville disclosed that she and Heath then went out on a double date that she had set up with two guys. The two ladies were both dating men at the time.

"So we go out we're dating these two guys and halfway through the night she goes 'you wanna ditch them?' And I was like 'totally.' And the two of us took off and the rest is kind of history," she added. (0:48 - 1:45)

Heath was Deville's first-ever girlfriend. The two dated for three years, as Adam Pearce's former assistant disclosed in the same interview.

During their time together, Heath shared several photos with her then-girlfriend on Twitter and cheered her on while she participated in WWE Tough Enough, asking people to vote for her.

#6. Zahra Schrieber

Sonya Deville with her ex-girlfriend, Sarah Schrieber

After her relationship with Christina Heath ended, Sonya Deville entered a new romantic relationship with former WWE Superstar Zahra Schrieber.

The 28-year-old was not the first wrestler Schrieber had dated. Before Deville, the former NXT star had a romantic relationship with current Monday Night RAW star Seth Rollins.

After a few months of speculation, Schrieber confirmed her romance with Deville with a tweet in May 2018:

"2 years ago my mom and I didn't talk for months because I told her I had a girlfriend. Recently I once again told her the same thing. She happily wanted to know abt her. Today she asked me to remind her tonight to turn the tv so she could watch her match. GROWTH. TIMING," she wrote.

The couple seemingly dated for about a year, during which they apparently lived together. However, Deville and Schrieber split in 2019.

#5. Arianna Johnson

Sonya Deville with her ex-girlfriend, Arianna Johnson

Later in 2019, after she and Zahra Schrieber broke up, Sonya Deville revealed that she had a new girlfriend, Arianna Johnson. The two appeared together on Total Divas, giving fans a detailed look at their romance.

In an interview with TV Insider, the current WWE Superstar disclosed that Johnson was initially reluctant to appear with her on Total Divas.

"She did not want to do it at all. You'll see it play out on the show. And that's real life. She met me before I started doing Total Divas. She had no interest in me because of my job or what I do. She wasn't about sharing our private moments on TV. We went through some conversations about that. Then she agreed to do it because I wanted her to do it. I wanted to share her with the world. I didn't want to have to fake something on TV. I didn't want to leave her out, so I'm glad she did it with me," Deville said.

The two ladies had an on-and-off relationship for a few years before finally splitting and going their separate ways.

#4. WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan

Rumors suggested that Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan were a couple in 2020

In 2020, rumors claimed that Sonya Deville had started dating Liv Morgan. The two ladies appeared together in several photos and videos and seemed to have a close bond.

Nevertheless, the rumors were most probably untrue. Although Morgan and Deville are close friends, they have never dated.

Upon her return to WWE television in December 2020 following a few months of absence, Morgan worked on a lesbian storyline with Lana. However, Deville was seemingly unhappy with how the angle was presented. The former Tough Enough contestant had also previously pitched several LGBTQ storylines to WWE management that they did not pick.

In an interview with the New York Post, Morgan disclosed that she had spoken to Deville, insisting they were still close friends:

"I have a very close friendship with Sonya Deville, so I spoke to her, and the details of those conversations I'm politely not going to share with you (laughs). But everything's fine. Everything's cool. We talked about it. She's still a very good friend of mine, and I can't be mad at anyone for how they feel and how they react to things. Everyone is gonna feel how they want to feel, so I've just got to allow that. At the end of the day, this is business, this is work, and I'm doing what I'm told and supposed to do, you know," Morgan said.

Deville and Morgan were recently on a boat together when Adam Pearce's former assistant delivered an RKO to the current SmackDown Women's Champion.

#3. WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose

While participating in the WWE Tough Enough competition in 2015, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose developed a close friendship. The two later debuted together on the main roster as members of Absolution alongside Paige. They also remained together and formed Fire & Desire on SmackDown after the Anti-Diva retired.

In 2020, Rose and Deville had an entertaining feud that ended with God's Greatest Creation defeating her former tag team partner at SummerSlam. Outside the ring, the two have been inseparable over the past seven years. They were even once roommates and have started a business together.

Due to their very close bond, many people thought the two ladies were more than friends. They were not mistaken. Deville revealed in an interview with TV Insider that Rose is like a sister to her:

"We're like sisters. Having someone you trust and someone that has your back in a world like this where everything is crazy. It is super helpful because being on the road five, six days a week and being away from your family and loved ones can be hard and lonely, so it has been great to have my best friend by my side," she said.

Meanwhile, Rose addressed the rumors about her relationship with Deville in an interview with Distractify:

"I think it's obviously just rumors. Everyone can get different vibes from the way we are portrayed on TV. I feel like for my character too, it's a little bit more hot bombshell, a little more sexual too, so I think some of the things I do can be portrayed as that. But as of now, we are just going to have to wait and see," Rose said.

While Deville is currently active on the Blue Brand, Rose is a regular competitor on NXT 2.0. She is now the WWE NXT Women's Champion and the leader of Toxic Attraction. Rose is also currently dating former WWE Superstar Tino Sabbatelli.

#2. Charlotte Flair

Rumors suggested that Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville were dating in 2021

While working as Adam Pearce's assistant, Sonya Deville made a few controversial decisions in favor of Charlotte Flair on Monday Night RAW in May 2021, which raised speculations about the two possibly getting paired on television.

Although Flair's relationship with current AEW star Andrade El Idolo was well-known to the WWE Universe, some rumors suggested that The Queen and Deville were in a romantic relationship in real life.

The speculations were untrue, as the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion is still with Andrade. Earlier this year, the couple tied the knot in Andrade's home country of Mexico.

Flair has not competed in WWE since losing her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match at WrestleMania Backlash last May.

#1. Toni Cassano

Earlier this year, Sonya Deville started dating model and fitness enthusiast Toni Cassano. Since making their relationship public, the couple have shared many photos together on their social media accounts, expressing their love for one another.

Celebrating Pride Month, Cassano sent the WWE Superstar a heartfelt message via Instagram

"Find a love that is magical. Find passion and grace, a best friend, a partner. Who ever it is, the person that sets your heart on fire. Build a unit that is wanted not needed, grow with each other, be compassionate and give your whole heart. That is the love of a lifetime. No matter who you love, do it with passion and every layer of your soul. To my love, this is the greatest love story ever told. @sonyadevillewwe #pride #pridemonth," she wrote.

In another recent Instagram post, Deville also stated that living life with her new girlfriend might be her favorite thing ever.

