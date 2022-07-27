6 current superstars who have dated more than one WWE woman

A few former WWE Superstars have dated more than one of their co-workers.

For example, Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy) and Alexa Bliss got engaged a few years ago. However, they later called off their engagement and split. Matthews recently started dating another former RAW Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley.

Meanwhile, a few current WWE Superstars have also been in romantic relationships with more than one female colleague. While some of these wrestlers have dated only two female superstars, others have gotten romantically involved with more WWE women.

Here are six current superstars who have dated more than one WWE woman.

#6. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Edge with Beth Phoenix (left) and Lita (right)

While married to his second wife, Lisa Ortiz, Edge had a love affair with WWE Hall of Famer Lita in 2005. The former Women's Champion was also in a relationship at the time with Matt Hardy.

When Edge and Lita's relationship came to light, The Rated R Superstar and his wife divorced. Lita and Hardy also split. The two Hall of Famers then dated for a while. Nevertheless, they later broke up.

A few years after his relationship with Lita ended, Edge got romantically involved with another WWE female superstar. The Rated R Superstar started dating Beth Phoenix in 2011. In his WWE 24 documentary, the 48-year-old disclosed how they kicked off their relationship:

"So, Beth and I started dating after we connected here [Scotiabank Arena in Toronto] on the day of Edge Appreciation. It was so crazy. We were cordial to each other, but we didn’t know each other. That day, we started talking. 'I had no idea that you trained at the same gym as me by the same people. And, that you wrestled at the same dive bars just seven years after me.'" (H/T: Sportz Wiki)

After dating for a few years, Edge and Phoenix tied the knot in 2016. They now have two daughters together.

#5. Cody Rhodes

In 2009, Cody Rhodes started dating former Women's Champion Layla El. The couple's relationship lasted for two years before they both went their separate ways.

After his breakup with Layla, Cody began dating former WWE ring announcer Brandi Rhodes (fka Eden). In an interview with Wrestling Inc. in 2017, Brandi disclosed how she and Cody became an item:

"We started dating randomly. I had been there for a minute, and Cody hadn't really shown much interest in me at all, so it wasn't something that I had thought about, and then all of a sudden, he became extremely fascinated with me."

Although the fireworks weren't instant, the two ultimately began dating:

"Finally he started asking me to come hang out with him and I said no many times because it's a work environment and I was new at the time and was not looking to rock the boat by getting into this romance, but all along I definitely did want to go out with him. I was very into him, but it took a while. It probably took around a month for me to go out with him, and after that the rest is, as they say, history," she said.

Cody and Brandi tied the knot in 2013. In June 2021, they welcomed their first daughter, Liberty Iris.

While Brandi is no longer with WWE, Cody returned to the company earlier this year. However, he is currently out of action due to injury.

#4. Seth Rollins

After dating for about six years, Seth Rollins announced his engagement to Leighla Schultz in 2014. However, the couple split about a year later when Schultz discovered that Rollins was having an affair with then-NXT star Zahra Schreiber.

Rollins continued dating Schreiber for about a year before they split. About three years later, The Visionary entered a romantic relationship with another WWE female superstar, Becky Lynch.

Lynch and Rollins started dating in early 2019. In August of that same year, they announced their engagement. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Roux, in December 2020. Six months later, they tied the knot.

The couple are currently active on Monday Night RAW. They will both compete at SummerSlam next Saturday. While Lynch will challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship, Rollins will face Riddle.

#3. WWE EVP Triple H

Triple H with Chyna (left) and Stephanie McMahon (right)

In 1996, Triple H started dating WWE Hall of Famer Chyna. The couple spent about four years together. Nevertheless, their relationship ended in 2000 when The Game got romantically involved with Stephanie McMahon while working together on the McMahon-Helmsley storyline.

Although Chyna accused Triple H of cheating on her with Vince McMahon's daughter, The Game denied these accusations in an interview with Howard Stern:

"There's a misconception of the way that things ended with us, but it was our relationship had gone downhill. There's a period of time where we were seperated and things happened in between and then you kind of partway get back together and it really wasn't a full-blown relationship at that time... Yeah, I don't see things the same way she does." (11:04)

Triple H and Stephanie dated for about three years before tying the knot in 2003. They now have three daughters together.

Stephanie McMahon recently succeeded her father as the new WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO. Meanwhile, Triple H returned to his past position as Executive Vice President of Talent Relations. He also became the company's new Head of Creative.

#2. Ricochet

Ricochet with Samantha Irvin (left) and Katana Chance (right)

Between 2016 and 2017, Tessa Blanchard competed in a few matches in WWE. She also dated current WWE Superstar Ricochet for a couple of years before they split in 2018, a few months after the high-flyer signed with Vince McMahon's company.

After his relationship with Blanchard ended, Ricochet started dating NXT star Katana Chance. The couple first met at the Performance Center, as the former Intercontinental Champion told the Chasing Glory Podcast:

"We actually came in the exact same class and started the same day. She was always so nice and kind, and helpful to everybody in any way that she could be, and that was something that I had always admired about her. On top of that, as far as the physical part of the wrestling, she got that part so quick and is just so fun to see in the ring. I feel like, not only me, but everyone is drawn to her because she has this personality that you can’t ignore. It's awesome." (H/T: 411 Mania)

Ricochet and Chance dated for about three years. However, they seemingly broke up last year. While Chance is currently in a relationship with a man named Naoufal Abouelhouda, Ricochet is dating SmackDown ring announcer Samantha Irvin.

Celebrating their anniversary last March, the former Intercontinental Champion sent a heartfelt message to his new girlfriend via Instagram:

"It's been a year we found ourselves at the Grand Canyon! It's really been the best year I could have asked for. You've helped me grow more than anyone, you've been there for me more than anyone and you've loved me better than anyone. I really got lucky to have someone like you as my life partner! • I love you @samanthairvinwwe ♥️🔒," he wrote.

Ricochet is currently active on SmackDown. However, he has not competed on the blue brand since his defeat against Gunther in an Intercontinental Championship match on June 24.

#1. Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler with Nikki Bella (left) and Dana Brooke (right)

Since joining Vince McMahon's company in 2004, Dolph Ziggler has dated several WWE women. In 2008, The Showoff entered a romantic relationship with Nikki Bella. They dated for about three years before splitting in 2011.

In The Bella Twins' book "Incomparable," Nikki spoke about dating a wrestler she referred to as "Brad", disclosing that she ended her relationship with him because he cheated on her with another female superstar. Many believe she was talking about Ziggler.

Ziggler also had a fling with Hall of Famer Sunny over a decade ago. The two spent only one night together before they went their separate ways.

In 2015, Ziggler started dating current 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke. The two had a romantic relationship that lasted for about two years before they split in 2017.

Rumors have also suggested that The Showoff has dated a few other WWE women, including AJ Lee and Kelly Kelly. However, these rumored relationships remain unconfirmed.

