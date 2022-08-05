7 WWE women who have reportedly dated three superstars or more

Over the past few decades, several female WWE Superstars have dated their co-workers. Some of these ladies have dated only one superstar. Becky Lynch, for example, entered a romantic relationship with Seth Rollins in early 2019. Two years later, the couple tied the knot. They now have a daughter together.

Meanwhile, some WWE women have dated two of their colleagues, like Nikki Bella, who previously dated Dolph Ziggler and John Cena. A few female competitors, however, have reportedly had romances with at least three of their co-workers.

Here are seven WWE women who have reportedly dated three superstars or more.

#7. Charlotte Flair

Although she did not initially plan to become a professional wrestler, Charlotte Flair joined Vince McMahon's company in 2012. While training in developmental, she met Tom Latimer. The two became friends before their friendship grew into a romance.

In her book "Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and the Rise of Charlotte," The Queen disclosed how she and Latimer kicked off their romantic relationship.

"I didn't expect to find myself in a relationship. I met Tom during his time as a trainee in the developmental program. We were friends and saw one another in groups of FCW people when we were all hanging out. We were both coming from recent relationships. Since we were friends, we agreed to take things slowly, which made sense. (...) He had been released from his WWE developmental contract when we decided to try dating. He didn’t want to have any downtime, so he started getting himself booked on independent wrestling shows. I continued my progress in WWE developmental," she wrote.

Flair and Latimer dated for nearly a year before tying the knot in 2013. Nevertheless, their marriage ended two years later. After her divorce, The Queen reportedly had a brief romance with former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio.

In early 2019, Flair started dating another former United States Champion, Andrade El Idolo. Nearly a year later, the couple announced their engagement. Last May, they tied the knot in Andrade's home country of Mexico.

#6. WWE Hall of Famer Sunny

Sunny with Chris Candido (left) and Shawn Michaels (right)

While in high school, Sunny started dating Chris Candido. Nearly five years later, the two joined Vince McMahon's company. However, the WWE Hall of Famer's boyfriend left the company about a year later. Meanwhile, Sunny continued to work in WWE for nearly two more years.

During her three-year stint in WWE, the 49-year-old had a brief romance with Shawn Michaels. The two dated for about nine months before The Heartbreak Kid ended their relationship after Sunny refused to move in with him and leave Candido for good.

"It was basically because I was choosing to like stick, basically I wanted my cake and eat it too. I wanted to stay home let Chris be happy but I wanted Shawn too on the road. I wanted both and he wasn't having that," she said in an old interview. (7:23-7:36)

In an interview in 2012, Sunny also admitted to having a love affair with The British Bulldog (aka Davey Boy Smith) after splitting with Michaels. The Original Diva also revealed that she got intimate with former WWE Superstar Chris Masters and current RAW Superstar Dolph Ziggler.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Lita

Lita has dated three different superstars

Before joining Vince McMahon's company, Lita met Matt Hardy. The two later started dating in 1999 and worked together as members of Team Extreme on WWE television.

Although many expected Lita and Hardy to get married at some point, the two surprisingly split in 2005 after the current AEW star discovered that his girlfriend was having an affair with his friend and fellow WWE Superstar Edge. The real-life love triangle even turned into a storyline later.

After dating for a while, Edge and Lita eventually split. The former Women's Champion later began dating former WWE Champion CM Punk in 2009. The couple's relationship, however, ended a year later. Although they got back together in 2012, Lita and Punk split again in 2013.

#4. Rosa Mendes

Rosa Mendes has reportedly dated several superstars

After participating in the 2006 Diva Search competition, Rosa Mendes signed a contract with Vince McMahon's company. Over the next 11 years, the former Total Divas star reportedly dated several of her colleagues.

According to The Sportster, Mendes had romances with Santino Marella, Michael Hayes, and Eddie Colon (fka Primo). The 42-year-old also dated former superstar Jackson Andrews, to whom she was engaged in 2012 before they split.

In an interview 13 years ago, Batista spoke about the female superstars he had dated, disclosing that he and Mendes had a fling in 2009.

Mendes left WWE and retired from professional wrestling in 2017. A year later, she briefly returned to the ring to compete in two matches at MCW events.

#3. Tenille Dashwood

While working together in NXT in 2013, Tenille Dashwood and William McNamee (fka as Mac Miles) started dating. However, the couple's relationship ended a while after McNamee got released from his contract in August 2014.

WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) in 2015. Their romance, however, ended nearly a year later.

While Cardona married former WWE Superstar and current IMPACT Wrestling star Chelsea Green last December, Dashwood recently revealed that she is now dating SmackDown star, Madcap Moss.

The 33-year-old brought her relationship with the former 24/7 Champion to light last Wednesday by posting a photo of them together on her Instagram account, stating in the caption that she "finally found her captain."

WWE released Dashwood from her contract in 2017. She is currently active in IMPACT Wrestling.

#2. Kelly Kelly

Kelly Kelly with Batista (left) and Test (right)

In 2006, Kelly Kelly signed with Vince McMahon's company. Her run lasted for about six years, during which she won the Divas Championship once. The 35-year-old also dated several superstars during her time in WWE.

According to The Sportster, the former Divas Champion reportedly dated CM Punk, Randy Orton, John Morrison, Alex Riley, and Dolph Ziggler. Kelly also had a romantic relationship with Test.

In an interview with the WJFK radio morning show, Batista disclosed that he and Kelly also had a brief romance. He explained that the age difference was the reason they broke up.

"She's just a young girl. She was a little immature for a 21 year-old," he said. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Kelly Kelly left Vince McMahon's company in 2012. However, she has made several sporadic appearances over the past few years. Earlier this year, she participated in the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

#1. SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan with her ex-boyfriend, nZo (fka Enzo Amore)

Since joining Vince McMahon's company in 2014, Liv Morgan has had a few real-life romances with some of her co-workers.

nZo (fka Enzo Amore) was the first superstar Morgan dated in WWE. The couple first met before the current SmackDown Women's Champion joined the company. While working together in NXT, the couple kicked off their romance.

In an interview with The Steve Austin Show in 2018, nZo revealed that he lived with Morgan for a while.

"When I was in NXT I dated Liv and lived with her and she actually still lives with my roommate. So my best friend from like elementary school still lives with my ex Liv out there in Orlando," he said. (H/T to WrestlingNews.co)

Nevertheless, nZo and Morgan split and went their separate ways in 2017. Following their breakup, several reports suggested that the 28-year-old began dating former NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate. Although Morgan and Bate posted several photos together on social media, in which they seemed very close and even exchanged flirtatious tweets, they never confirmed their rumored relationship.

In 2021, reports claimed that Morgan was now in a relationship with former superstar Bo Dallas. They stated that the two were living together on a farm.

While Morgan is still an active competitor on SmackDown, where she holds the brand's Women's Championship, Dallas has stepped away from wrestling since the company released him from his contract last year.

