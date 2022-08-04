3 WWE Superstars Tenille Dashwood (Emma) has dated in real life

Tenille Dashwood (fka Emma) joined WWE in 2011 after wrestling for a few years on the independent circuit. Over the next six years, she competed on NXT, Monday Night RAW, and SmackDown. Nevertheless, the company released her from her contract in October 2017.

While in Vince McMahon's company, Dashwood had romantic relationships with two WWE Superstars. However, neither of them worked out. More recently, she started dating a third superstar.

Here are three WWE Superstars Tenille Dashwood (Emma) has dated in real life.

#3. Former NXT star William McNamee

Tenille Dashwood dated former NXT star William McNamee (fka as Mac Miles)

In 2013, William McNamee (fka as Mac Miles) signed with Vince McMahon's company after passing a tryout. He then reported to the WWE Performance Center, where he met and started dating Tenille Dashwood.

While Dashwood moved to the main roster in 2014, the company released her then-boyfriend from his contract in August of that same year. He then disclosed on Facebook that he and his girlfriend were relocating from Orlando, Florida to his hometown of Denver, Colorado.

The former NXT star also noted in his post that he was lucky to have Dashwood in his life:

"I am so lucky to have this woman in my life. Bahamas in 13 days and then we are moving to Denver!"

Despite this, the couple's romance eventually ended, and the two former superstars went their separate ways.

While Dashwood is still an active wrestler, her ex-boyfriend has apparently stepped away from the business.

#2. Former WWE United States Champion Matt Cardona

After breaking up with William McNamee, Tenille Dashwood entered a romantic relationship with then-fellow WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder).

The two started dating in 2015. However, Dashwood and Cardona did not confirm their romance until January 1st, 2016. It was then that the former United States Champion posted a photo with Dashwood on his Twitter account, disclosing that she was "his woman."

"#NewYearsEve with my woman! @EmmaWWE," Cardona wrote in the caption.

The couple's relationship, however, ended about a year later. Cardona then started dating former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green. He and Green tied the knot last December.

Cardona, his ex-girlfriend, and his current wife are all now active in IMPACT Wrestling. The three have even shared the ring in a few matches in the past two years.

#1. Former WWE 24/7 Champion Madcap Moss

Nearly six years after signing a developmental contract with Vince McMahon's company, Madcap Moss made his main roster debut in 2020. The former 24/7 Champion is currently active on SmackDown.

Tenille Dashwood took to Instagram a few hours ago to reveal that she is currently dating Moss. The current IMPACT Wrestling star posted a photo with her new boyfriend, stating in the caption that she "finally found her captain."

Several former and current superstars have congratulated the new couple and expressed their love, including Mandy Rose, Cassie Lee (fka Peyton Royce), Jessica McKay (fka Billie Kay), and Lita.

Meanwhile, Madcap Moss replied to his new girlfriend's post with a single word:

"Ouuuuuu," the SmackDown star wrote to Dashwood.

Dashwood's relationship with Moss would probably raise questions about the possibility of her returning to WWE under the new leadership of Stephanie McMahon and Triple H to join her boyfriend. In an interview with Daily DDT earlier this year, the 33-year-old stated that although she has no hard feelings towards the company, she does not wish to return:

"People are often in this bubble in WWE. I had an amazing career there and I'm very grateful for it. People will ask, 'Do you wish you could go back?' or 'Do you have any hard feelings?' and I don't. What I was doing was perfect for my life then and what I'm doing is perfect for my life now. That influenced where I am now and I'm grateful for the journey," she said. (H/T: 411 Mania)

Dashwood is currently one of the top female competitors in IMPACT Wrestling. Last March, she and her partner Madison Rayne captured the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team titles after defeating The IInspiration at Sacrifice. They held the championships for about three months before losing them to Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie at Slammiversary last June.

Meanwhile, Moss has had a good year so far on SmackDown. Earlier in 2022, he won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He has also had an entertaining feud with Happy Corbin, defeating him several times. The 32-year-old also earned himself a place in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. However, he failed to capture the briefcase.

Moss last competed on SmackDown two weeks ago when he teamed up with The Street Profits to defeat Theory and The Usos via disqualification.

