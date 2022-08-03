Tenille Dashwood (Emma) confirms relationship with current WWE SmackDown Superstar

Former WWE Superstar Tenille Dashwood (fka Emma) has revealed that she is dating current SmackDown star, Madcap Moss.

Emma was signed to WWE for over six years from 2011 to 2017. She's best known for her time in NXT, where she's credited by many as one of the initial stars alongside Paige who led the women's revolution in the company.

Taking to Instagram, Dashwood posted a lovely picture alongside Madcap Moss and made their relationship public. We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish both the stars a hearty congratulations.

"Finally found my captain @madcapmoss" wrote Dashwood in her Instagram post.

Madcap Moss has been heavily featured on Friday Night SmackDown this year. On the SmackDown before WrestleMania 38 earlier this year, Moss won the 2022 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He then turned face and started a feud against Happy Corbin, defeating him in multiple matches. He also competed in this year's Money in the Bank ladder match but failed to win the match.

Tenille Dashwood (Emma) on her life after WWE release

After a six-year-long career with WWE, Emma was officially released by the company in October 2017. During a recent interview with Graham Matthews of Daily DDT, she revealed that she knew she wouldn't eventually be working there and had prepared herself for the release by starting a business on the side. She revealed that she wanted to continue doing the things that she loved rather than moving back to Australia.

“There’s different mindsets, isn’t there? Some people can leave WWE and it’s hard for them to find their footing,” said Dashwood. “For me, I guess in ways I had already prepared myself for that day because I knew inevitably I wouldn’t work for WWE eventually, and when that time comes, am I going to pick up everything I have and move back home to Australia and start again? No, that’s not what I want. So I did what I could to get ready by starting a business on the side and investing in things like setting up my travel and lifestyle so I could continue all the things that I loved and enjoyed.”

Following her release, Tenille Dashwood worked on the independent circuit and ROH and is currently signed to IMPACT Wrestling, where she is a former Knockouts Tag Team Champion.

Comment down and let us know your favorite moment from Tenille Dashwood/Emma's career.

Who does Cesaro think is the best wrestler in the world? Click here to find out, folks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far