Triple H should turn current champion heel, says former WWE writer 

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently discussed Liv Morgan's run as the SmackDown Women's Champion. Moreover, he suggested Triple H change the star's on-screen persona.

Morgan is the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion after winning the title in July. While fans initially backed her to win the championship, her time as the titleholder has been met with mixed reactions.

Speaking on his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, the former WWE writer noted that Triple H's creative team should do a complete 180 with Morgan's character.

"Based off where she was last week when she watched Ronda wrestle, she was up in like a private suite looking down, which was kind of heelish. So I think they’re going the route. Now they wanted her to be a babyface, but I think they have to go the route of heel now."

He also highlighted that The Miracle Kid has looked impressive in her ongoing feud with Ronda Rousey:

"And I thought she did a pretty damned good job, and challenged Ronda to an Extreme Rules match which is probably the only way she can legit beat her because she can cheat, because there’s no rules. And then that can maybe give us a heel champion for a babyface to chase," added Prinze Jr. (H/T EWrestling News)

In the past, Morgan has utilized some underhanded techniques to outclass The Rowdy One. Hence, a potential heel turn for the champion might be on the cards in the build-up to Extreme Rules.

Liv Morgan on Triple H becoming WWE's Head of Creative

Following Vince McMahon's surprise retirement, there were many backstage and corporate positions in the company that needed filling. Meanwhile, Triple H took over as WWE's head of creative and has since received enormous praise from fans and critics for his recent work.

Speaking to The Mirror, Liv Morgan said she is excited about the various changes that are taking place in the promotion under The Game's tutelage.

"We're excited. We're in great hands.We all owe so much to Vince. So if he felt like it was time, then it was time. We're also excited to be working with Stephanie and Nick [Khan, the other co-CEO]. Stephanie was born into this business, so there's literally no one better for the job than her," Morgan continued. "We're all so excited and we're just ready to go to work. We're all just ready to take it to the next level." (H/T Mirror)

Since assuming backstage control in WWE, Triple H has brought back many stars who were previously released, including Karrion Kross, Braun Strowman, and Dakota Kai. Fans will have to wait and see if he has any more surprises up his sleeve heading into the final months of 2022.

