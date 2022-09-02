Angela Bassett’s Diet and Workout Routine to Stay Fit and Young at 64

At 64, Angela Bassett looks as stunning. The beautiful and popular American actress is proof that age is just a number, and you can stay fit and look young going beyond 60.

Angela Bassett is recognized for her excellent performances on screen. She has portrayed historic women characters, such as singer Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do with It, Rosa Parks in The Rosa Parks Story, and Coretta Scott King in Betty and Coretta. She breathes life into such "real" women through excellent method acting perfected by her training at Yale.

She stays fit through an incredible diet and exercise regime that she has been following for several years now. Her healthy physique and mesmerizing smile are proof of years of hard work on her fitness. She inspires her followers to make fitness a part of daily life and beat aging.

Don't we want to know what her routine is? What does she do to maintain her body? What about her diet? Does she follow a particular diet plan or simply eat whatever she loves? Read on to learn about this stunning actress’s workout and diet routine that helps her stay as young as ever.

Angela Bassett’s Workout Routine

The sexagenarian actress is a consistent exerciser. She is disciplined, strict, and even exercises on busy days.

Angela works out twice a week with her personal trainer and commits to her training wholeheartedly. For her, it is all about getting up and being present at the gym. The actress feels that she is accountable and responsible for her own body.

Typically, she works out in the morning because she believes that her workout motivation reduces as the day goes on. Her workout routine is a mixture of cardio and strength training, as well as yoga.

She loves doing cardio on Mondays and Tuesdays. On Wednesday and Thursday, she does some strength training exercises because, on those days, she is majorly on a protein-rich diet. On Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Bassett prefers meditation and massage, followed by a low-impact session of yoga, as on those days, she mostly consumes fat, although good fat.

Her ultimate goal with workouts is to try to do them more often than not. Along with a consistent workout regime, Angela also prefers outdoor activities that are fun yet good for her physical fitness as well. She recently went on a 3-mile walk in the Rose Bowl with her girlfriends.

Angela Bassett’s Diet

Bassett is super specific when it comes to her diet. She doesn’t follow any particular diet regime, but yes, she makes it a point to consume a healthy and nutritious diet whenever possible. Although Angela likes to eat her favorite foods from time to time, she mostly prefers home-cooked and clean foods.

For the first two days of the week, she may eat carbs, fruits, and veggies, followed by veggies and good lean protein for the next two days. She consumes absolutely no fats on those four days, but the last three days of the week are filled with good fats for the actress, which includes foods like salmon, almond butter, coconut oil, almonds, etc.

Angela Bassett’s daily menu does not include any item that’s dairy-based. So instead of bread flour, she mostly relies on Ezekiel bread and opts for almond milk instead of any type of animal-based milk.

So, this was all about Angela Bassett’s workout and diet routine.

The actress swears by some great cardio moves, weight training, intense yoga sessions, and clean food, and ensures her everyday routine is exciting.

According to Angela Bassett, it is very important to keep your diet and exercise routine interesting so that you are motivated to pursue them every day. For her, the meaning of real joy is to feel peaceful and happy from the inside, and this is something that’s helping her age so gracefully.

