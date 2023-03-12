Everything Everywhere All At Once: What role did Jamie Lee Curtis play in the Oscar-nominated film?

Michelle Yeoh's critically acclaimed fantasy film, Everything Everywhere All At Once, features iconic star Jamie Lee Curtis in the role of Deirdre Beaubeirdre, an IRS inspector. The actress also plays various versions of her character in parallel universes.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who has received critical acclaim for her performance in the movie, is a revered actress who has essayed a number of memorable roles in numerous popular and acclaimed films and TV shows over the years. For her performance in Everything Every All At Once, Lee Curtis has received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Jamie Lee Curtis' portrayal of the seemingly intimidating and tough IRS inspector Deirdre Beaubeirdrex in Everything Everywhere All At Once received widespread acclaim from viewers and critics. Deidre may appear to be the antagonist of the story, but her character is deeply explored towards the second half of the film, making her a lot more multi-dimensional and complex than it seems at the beginning.

Apart from Everything Everywhere All At Once, Jamie Lee Curtis is widely known for her performances in several iconic slasher and horror flicks like Halloween, Terror Train, and Prom Night, to name a few.

Outside of horror, she's known for her work in several acclaimed comedies like Trading Places, A Fish Called Wanda, and Knives Out, among others. Jamie Lee Curtis has also starred in a number of TV shows over the years. These include Scream Queens, New Girl, Anything but Love, and many more.

As an actress, she's known for her versatility and commanding screen presence. She's also received multiple awards and nominations over the years, including a BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in Trading Places, a Golden Globe for Anything But Love, and more.

In brief, about Everything Everywhere All At Once

Everything Everywhere All At Once focuses on a Chinese-American immigrant whose life takes an outrageously bizarre turn while being interrogated by the IRS. She then goes on to connect with different avatars of herself from parallel universes.

Here's a short description of the movie, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, the film is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can't seem to finish her taxes.''

The film features Michelle Yeoh in the lead role as Evelyn Wang. Evelyn's life takes a radically different turn as she's forced to connect with various versions of herself from alternate universes, fighting to protect the multiverse from being harmed.

Featuring alongside Yeoh in other significant supporting roles are actors like Stephanie Hsu as Joy Wang, James Hong as Gong Gong, Ke Huy Quan as Waymond Wang, Jamie Lee Curtis as Deirdre Beaubeirdre, and Jenny Slate as Debbie the Dog Mom, among others.

Critics have praised the film's uniquely intricate storyline, performances by the cast, and distinctive tone and style. The movie is written and directed by noted filmmaking duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

