Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery vs Knives Out- How does the sequel fare up to the original?

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiered on Netflix on December 23, 2022. The sequel to the massively successful and critically discussed Rian Johnson film from 2019 was every bit as engaging as the great original. However, there has to be more to this flashier, more playful rendition of the whodunnit mystery in its comparison to the 2019 classic.

It follows Daniel Craig as the charming Benoit Blanc, a character who seems to grow perfectly in the films. The new film takes viewers on a journey with Blanc on his exploits on a Greek private island amid a mystery that may just be a little short of people's expectations.

The synopsis for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery reads:

"Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc is put on the case."

The debate has been up in the air for quite some time since the film premiered in limited theatres and festivals some time ago. However, here are some key differences between the two Knives Out films on the occasion of its global premiere on Netflix.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery vs Knives Out - Key differences in the films

It is hard for any film to compete with the brilliant Knives Out, let alone for a film carrying all the expectations in the world.

It was obvious that Glass Onion was going to be compared to its original, but to even match up to the original in some ways is quite an achievement for a sequel. It was especially tough for a sequel that already suffers from the lack of surprise factor and freshness that made the original a much easy sell.

Here are some key differences between the two Rian Johnson films.

The tone and look

While it is quite hard to separate the two films by the looks of it, the new film is flashier and the over-the-top cinematography just may take the cake in this scenario.

Many may argue that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was more intent on the showmanship than on the script. That being said, we aren't complaining about Steve Yedlin's serene cinematography and the strong production design. This ends up being one of the better aspects of the second film.

The cast and characters

This is another avenue that is hard to explore, mainly due to the stark similarity in both. Given Craig is a common factor, it must come down to the rest of the characters and cast members. Both films featured a strong ensemble with striking cameos and eccentric cast members who also seem to add some class and societal commentary.

In this case, however, the second film just happens to have the more eccentric group, who may form a more compelling group excluding Benoit from the equation.

The script

There is no argument strong enough to defend the new Knives Out in this one. The weaker, more predictable, and often accident-dependant scripting of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery may be its Achilles' heel.

The first film was way too original and way too committed to the cause while the new film seemed to be trying to forcefully replicate the old one. However, it is noteworthy that the second film was funnier and more consistent with its dialogues.

All in all, Knives Out's fresh take on a genre that seemed long gone was perhaps the main reason behind the film's glowing popularity while being the sequel to it may be Glass Onion's.

Both films have their fair share of intriguing aspects and both are wonderful films to watch.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is now streaming on Netflix.

