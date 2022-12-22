Daniel Craig's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is all set to hit Netflix on Friday, December 23, 2022, at 3 am ET. A sequel to the hit 2019 flick, Knives Out, the upcoming movie focuses on Benoit Blanc, who's now caught up in another complicated murder mystery.

The film has Daniel Craig reprising his role as Detective Blanc, as well as a gorgeous ensemble cast that includes Edward Norton and Kate Hudson, among others. The film is written and directed by Rian Johnson.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Netflix: Plot, trailer, and more details

Netflix released the official trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on November 7, 2022. The trailer offers a peek into the new murder mystery investigated by Blanc. In the trailer, a millionaire named Miles Bron is seen throwing a large party on his island. However, things take an unexpected turn when a murder occurs.

The trailer maintains a distinctly quirky and intriguing tone that fans of the original Knives Out movie would be familiar with. However, viewers can expect an entirely new setting and a different set of interesting characters in the sequel. Netflix also shared a brief description of the film on their official YouTube channel, which reads:

''You’re invited to put the pieces together. In the follow-up to Rian Johnson's Knives Out, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.''

The film was released in select theaters on November 23, 2022, and received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics, who commended the film's tone, insightful writing, and superb performances by the ensemble cast.

Knives Out was released back in 2019 and stars Daniel Craig as protagonist Benoit Blanc, a detective working on a murder case. The movie also stars actors like Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, and many others playing key supporting roles. The 2019 film was a commercial triumph as well as a critical success.

A quick look at Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery cast

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery stars Daniel Craig in the lead role. Just like in the first movie, Craig's natural charisma and screen presence make him the focal point of every shot.

Apart from the Knives Out movies, Daniel Craig is best known for his titular role in the iconic James Bond film series. His other film acting credits include The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, Munich, and Logan Lucky, to name a few.

Appearing alongside Craig in another key supporting role is Edward Norton, who plays a billionaire named Miles Bron. The murder mystery takes place on Bron's island, making him a pivotal role in the plot. Norton slides into the part with ease, promising to deliver another unforgettable performance in the film.

The rest of the cast includes actors like Janelle Monáe as Helen Brand, Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel Toussaint, and Dave Bautista as Duke Cody, among many more.

Don't forget to catch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Netflix on Friday, December 23, 2022, at 3 am ET.

