Hajime Isayama announces new Attack on Titan manga for April 2024

On Saturday, September 30, 2023, Attack on Titan manga author and illustrator Hajime Isayama announced a new volume entry for his series, which is set to release in April 2024 in Japan. The new release will have a complete illustrations artbook for the series, which will also include a new 18 page entry for the franchise titled Volume 35.

While it’s unclear what this new Attack on Titan manga entry will cover, fans are certainly not holding back from speculating its content. In fact, some are even expressing concern over the upcoming entry following the highly controversial extra pages that Isayama added in the previously-final volume’s release.

In any case, the Attack on Titan manga seems set to add even more to its ultimate resolution, although there is a chance that the extra pages could focus on something else in the story. Regardless, with the anime set to conclude in the final months of 2023 and a new manga coming in 2024, fans of the series have an exciting future to look towards.

Attack on Titan manga addition most likely to focus on series’ ending, but it could also include earlier exposition

As mentioned above, fans will get their answer on what the upcoming 35th volume of the Attack on Titan manga will focus on come April 30, 2024. With the extra addition set to be included as part of an art book for the series, fans shouldn’t expect the upcoming story to be of any major significance because of its short length.

That being said, it could build off of the aforementioned extra pages that were added to the 34th volume of the series shortly after its initial end. While these pages were initially controversial, Isayama could be setting himself up to alleviate some of these criticisms by expanding on the final state of the world as seen in the issue.

In any case, it’s unlikely to tarnish the legacy of Isayama’s series, with the Attack on Titan manga being widely regarded as one of the most influential entries to the medium of all time.

Isayama first debuted the series in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in September 2009, where it ran until April 2021 for a total of 34 volumes (now set to be 35). An anime adaptation, which was produced by Wit Studio, first premiered in 2013, with Wit producing the series through its third season. MAPPA Studios then took over animation for the fourth season and is now set to conclude the television anime adaptation later this year in a one-hour special.

