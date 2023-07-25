8 underrated MAPPA anime that Jujutsu Kaisen fans must watch

MAPPA Studios, or Maruyama Animation Produce Project Association, is a highly acclaimed Japanese animation studio. Since its establishment in 2011 by Masao Maruyama, a former Madhouse producer, MAPPA has made significant contributions to the anime industry. It showcases a wide range of anime genres, from exhilarating action-packed stories to heartwarming dramas.
The studio's unwavering dedication to producing high-quality animation and crafting intricate narratives with compelling character development has firmly established its reputation as one of Japan's top animation studios.
MAPPA, the renowned animation studio, has recently struck gold with their hit series Jujutsu Kaisen, captivating audiences worldwide with its perfect blend of supernatural action and compelling characters. However, beyond this highly popular title lies a hidden treasure trove of underrated anime that truly deserve more recognition.
This article aims to shine a light on eight such remarkable series that fans of Jujutsu Kaisen must absolutely watch. These lesser-known gems not only display exceptional artistic prowess but also delve into narratives with the same level of depth and excellence that is synonymous with MAPPA's creations.
From Banana Fish to Yuri!!! On Ice: Here are 8 underrated anime by MAPPA to add to your watchlist
1. Dorohedoro
Dorohedoro, an enchanting dark fantasy anime created by MAPPA, takes place in a realm called the Hole. In this captivating world, magic users reside while branding the inhabitants of the Hole as subhuman, subjecting them to experiments and treating them as mere objects for practicing their magic skills.
As we delve into the story, we embark on a journey alongside Caiman, a man cursed with a reptilian head yearning to regain his lost memories and discovering the sorcerer responsible for his affliction. Assisting him on this quest is Nikaido, an enterprising waitress managing a restaurant within the depths of the Hole.
2. Banana Fish
Banana Fish, an anime by MAPPA, explores a dark and mature storyline. The narrative revolves around Ash Lynx, a 17-year-old gang leader navigating the maze-like streets of New York City. His quest? Unveiling the enigma surrounding Banana Fish, a mind-altering substance with devastating effects.
As Ash delves deeper into the city's underworld, he becomes entangled with intriguing and perilous characters who color his journey. Amidst the darkness, he forges an unbreakable connection with Eiji Okumura, a visiting Japanese photographer.
3. Terror in Resonance
Terror in Resonance, also known as Zankyou no Terror, is a MAPPA-produced psychological thriller anime. The story revolves around two teenage boys called Nine and Twelve, who embark on a series of terrorist attacks in Tokyo. Their self-proclaimed moniker, "Sphinx," accompanies cryptic clues at each crime scene, challenging both the government and the public to unravel their enigmatic riddles.
Gradually, it becomes evident that Sphinx's motivations extend beyond mere chaos - their actions are driven by a larger agenda.
4. Kids on the Slope
Kids on the Slope (also known as Sakamichi no Apollon) is an anime created by MAPPA that follows the coming-of-age story of Kaoru Nishimi, a talented classical pianist.
When he moves to Kyushu, he crosses paths with Sentarō Kawabuchi, a rebellious jazz enthusiast. Joined by their classmate Ritsuko Mukae, they form a jazz band and embark on a musical journey together. Through their shared passion for music, they not only improve their skills but also discover more about themselves and each other.
5. Inuyashiki
Inuyashiki, created by MAPPA, is a thrilling sci-fi action anime that revolves around the life of Ichiro Inuyashiki. The story centers on an elderly man, who finds himself battling cancer. However, everything changes when he encounters a mysterious light that alters him into a formidable cyborg.
Initially filled with exhilaration about his newfound powers, Inuyashiki soon discovers that he is not alone in this transformation. Hiro Shishigami, another individual turned cyborg, deploys his abilities for malevolent purposes unlike Inuyashiki's benevolent intentions.
6. Yuri!!! on Ice
Yuri!!! on Ice is a sports anime produced by MAPPA. The anime revolves around the life of Yuri Katsuki, a Japanese figure skater who faces various challenges. After attaining fifth place at the Grand Prix Final, Yuri contemplates retiring from figure skating and returns to his hometown of Hasetsu.
However, everything changes when he encounters Victor Nikiforov, an esteemed Russian figure skating legend. In a surprising turn of events, Victor decides to take on the role of Yuri's coach and together they embark on a mission to conquer the highly coveted prize at the Grand Prix Final.
7. Kakegurui
Kakegurui, also known as Compulsive Gambler, is a thrilling anime produced by MAPPA. It follows the story of Yumeko Jabami, a transfer student who joins Hyakkaou Private Academy – an esteemed school where students compete through gambling to gain social standing.
Driven by her insatiable appetite for risk-taking, Yumeko emerges as a target for other students eager to challenge her luck. Yet, beneath her seemingly carefree façade lies a formidable gambler who always has the upper hand against opponents.
8. Zombieland Saga
Zombieland Saga, created by MAPPA, is a comedy anime that follows the journey of Sakura Minamoto. After her untimely demise, she unexpectedly rises from the dead as a zombie under the guidance of Kotaro Tatsumi. As a producer with an eccentric vision, Kotaro aims to form a unique idol group comprising undead members.
Alongside Sakura, Saki Nikaido, Junko Konno, Tae Yamada, and Lily Hoshikawa join forces to bring Kotaro's idea to life. Together, they become Franchouchou and embark on a quest for stardom. However, their path is riddled with obstacles, like their unconventional state of being, societal prejudices, and fierce competition from rival idols.
Conclusion
Jujutsu Kaisen has propelled MAPPA into the spotlight, but the studio boasts a rich collection of underrated gems that warrant more appreciation. Each of these eight anime series serves as a testament to the studio's adaptability and unwavering dedication to delivering top-notch and compelling content.
Whether your preferences lean towards action, drama, or something more unconventional, there is undoubtedly a captivating MAPPA anime awaiting your discovery.
