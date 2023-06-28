MAPPA gives Yuri on Ice anime fandom the most disappointing update

One of the most highly anticipated projects from MAPPA Studios that has been announced in recent years is none other than the Yuri on Ice movie. Given that the series is a completely original anime production, fans are especially excited for the film, as it’s all but guaranteed to be considered part of the canonical series.

Likewise, this has only created further excitement and anticipation for the Yuri on Ice anime film amongst fans, having originally been planned for a 2019 release. However, updates on the project have been incredibly sparse since then, with essentially no major news to speak of beyond the film’s initial announcement.

This information drought and the wear and tear it has had on fans shone through earlier today thanks to a tweet from the official MAPPA Studios Twitter account. While fans were excited to see a Yuri on Ice-centric tweet come from the animation studio, this excitement quickly turned to resentment as fans realized what the tweet was for.

Yuri on Ice disappoints fandom with rerelease of original anime series’ opening theme rather than film info

The latest

Unfortunately for Yuri on Ice fans, the latest tweet on the series from the official MAPPA Studios Twitter account did not concern news for the upcoming film project. Instead, the studio notified fans that a redux of the series’ opening theme had been released via their official YouTube channel.

While the new version does feature some substantial changes and minute ones alike, it’s nevertheless a wholly disappointing piece of news for the series’ fandom. Likewise, it’s hard to even truly appreciate the redux of the anime’s opening theme when the lack of news on the film project is constantly looming overhead.

The redux release of the television anime series’ opening theme also brought no additional updates on the film project, much to the chagrin of fans everywhere. While it is impossible to know for sure, one would assume that fans would have been more receptive to the rerelease of the anime’s opening theme if some crumbs of movie information were attached.

The film, entitled ICE ADOLESCENCE, is seemingly set to be a prequel to the original anime series, focusing on coach Victor Nikiforov. The film was first announced via a stage event for the franchise on April 29, 2017, with additional information coming throughout 2018 as well. The last information fans received was a trailer from November 26, 2020, but no release date was revealed at the time.

Considering the lack of clarity on the status of the film’s production and when fans can expect it, the frustration of viewers is understandable. This is especially true when considering that another few months without information on the film will suggest it is stuck in development hell with possibly no chance of ever being released.

