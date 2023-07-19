Where to watch Inuyashiki anime? Streaming platforms explained

Inuyashiki anime, also known as Inuyashiki: Last Hero, was released on October 13, 2017. Under the production of the anime studio giant Mappa, it is an anime adaptation of Hiroya Oku's science fiction manga of the same name. Combining the general tropes of drama, action, and sci-fi, this anime explores gritty and dark themes in a unique way.

While Inuyashiki anime was broadcast on Japanese channels such as Fuji TV, Akita TV, and other affiliated channels, global fans want to know how they can stream the title officially. The anime adaptation of Hiroya Oku's manga is available for streaming outside Japan as well.

Inuyashiki anime is available for streaming on Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video, and other platforms

One of the best anime titles of Fall 2017, Inuyashiki anime premiered on October 12, 2017, on Fuji TV's Noitamina block. It was also broadcasted on various local affiliated channels. Furthermore, the series was also streamed on Amazon Prime Video in Japan.

Since Amazon Prime has the license for the series, global fans of Inuyashiki anime can enjoy streaming it on Amazon Prime Video. In the USA, however, the anime was streamed on Anime Strike. Since Anime Strike was discontinued due to various reasons, the title was made available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video instead.

Inuyashiki anime is available on Amazon Prime in most regions, including India. Countries like Japan, Austria, Switzerland, and Germany can enjoy watching it on Netflix.

Recently, on April 26, 2023, Crunchyroll announced that they acquired this anime's rights. Therefore, global fans will also have the opportunity to stream all 11 episodes of Mappa's one of the best titles, Inuyashiki, on Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll announced that Inuyashiki: Last Hero will be available to stream in countries like Canada, the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Central and South America, and also Scandinavian countries such as Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland.

About the Inuyashiki: Last Hero anime and manga

As one of the finest authors, Hiroya Oku could delve deep into the human psyche, bring out all the psychological issues, and set them against the realistic world. The combination of sci-fi, drama, action, and psychological tropes makes this anime stand out.

Crunchyroll described the anime as:

"Ichiro Inuyashiki is down on his luck. While only 58 years old, his geriatric looks often have him written off as a pathetic old man by the world around him and he's constantly ignored and disrespected by his family despite all that he's done to support them."

"On top of everything else, his doctor has revealed that he has cancer and it appears that he has little time left in this world. But just when it seems things couldn't get any worse, a blinding light in the night sky strikes the earth where Ichiro stands. He later wakes up to find himself unscathed, but he soon starts to notice that there's something different about himself...," it adds.

The intriguing plot of Inyashiki: Last Hero is about a man who has seen the harsh realities of life. Having been pushed to the brink of death, the man finds solace in an abandoned Shiba Inu that he adopts into his house. However, fate had written something else for him.

Mappa produced the anime adaptation of Hiroya Oku's manga Inuyashiki with Keiichi Satoru as the chief director of the series. Shuhei Yabuta, who has done an incredible job in titles such as Highschool of the Dead, Attack on Titan, etc., was the series' director.

Hiroshi Seko was in charge of the composition, while Naoyuki Onda was the character designer. Mappa's production had done an incredible job of portraying the grim and dark world of Inuyashiki anime combined with elements of gore and psychological issues.

The original manga by Hiroya Oku was published in Kodansha's Evening Magazine in January 2014. A total of 85 chapters were later collected in ten Tankobon volumes. Kodansha Comics also acquired the rights to print the manga in English and released it in North America. Hiroya Oku's Inuyashiki manga also inspired a live-action film.

Be sure to keep up with all the anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

