My Hero Academia chapter 395: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 395 is set to release on Monday, July 24, 2023, at 12 am JST. Following the conclusion of Ochaco Uraraka and Himiko Toga’s fight in the last chapter, fans are expecting mangaka Kohei Horikoshi to shift to a new battlefield. Readers are also hoping that the highly anticipated All Might versus All For One matchup will be next.

Unfortunately, fans won’t be able to confirm exactly what the issue will focus on until verifiable spoiler information for My Hero Academia chapter 395 becomes available. But fans do have official release information for the highly-anticipated upcoming issue, with spoiler information beginning to release in the coming days.

My Hero Academia chapter 395 set to begin new fight, which is most likely All Might versus All For One

Release date and time, where to read

Midoriya Izuku @Midor_Izuku_Dek #MHA395 #MHASpoilers

What new scenario will Horikoshi prepare for the next chapter??!!. What scenario do you think they will resume or which one would you like to see?!! What new scenario will Horikoshi prepare for the next chapter??!!. What scenario do you think they will resume or which one would you like to see?!!

My Hero Academia chapter 395 will be officially released on Monday, July 24, 2023, at 12 am JST. For most international fans, this means the issue will be released sometime during the day on Sunday, July 23. Select international readers will see the issue release in the early morning hours of Monday, July 24. Exact release time will vary by region and time zone.

Fans can read the issue on either Shueisha’s free MANGAPlus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ app. MANGAPlus and Viz Media’s website are free services, which allow readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. Meanwhile, Shonen Jump+ is a paid, subscription-based service, giving readers access to a series in its entirety.

My Hero Academia chapter 395 is set to release in the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Sunday, July 23

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, July 23

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, July 23

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, July 23

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, July 23

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, July 23

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, July 24

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Monday, July 24

Chapter 394 recap

Uraraka (left) and Toga (right) as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia chapter 394 began with Himiko Toga recognizing that Ochaco Uraraka’s Quirk has Awakened since it once did for her during her fight against Curious. Uraraka said that her body was getting cold, but all that mattered at the moment was reaching out to Toga. On cue, Toga physically created distance between the two, which Uraraka went to close while discussing her childhood.

She said how she has now realized she wanted to protect and help more people than just her parents and their home. Uraraka added that this is who she is and that it was also why she was right here at that moment. As Toga prepared to stab Uraraka once more while thinking of Dabi, Uraraka told Toga to tell her everything on her mind right now.

After a brief moment, Toga began crying, confiding in Uraraka that she fell in love easily with anything that had “such amazing blood” pumping through it. She explained how she once loved someone who looked like Izuku but never pursued it for fear of being shunned for being who she was. Likewise, she joined the League of Villains to live her life as she wanted to. The chapter ended with Toga and Uraraka embracing and making peace as the Twice clones turned to dust.

What to expect (speculative)

Seph @Shonen_Joenen



We are due for a PiV switch, hopefully after confirming Toga is giving Uraraka medical attention.



We still have other minor characters to keep up with before moving on to All Might and Deku. Sero and Aoyama need their promised moments soon. #MHA395 + SpeculationWe are due for a PiV switch, hopefully after confirming Toga is giving Uraraka medical attention.We still have other minor characters to keep up with before moving on to All Might and Deku. Sero and Aoyama need their promised moments soon.

With Toga and Uraraka’s fight now fully concluded, My Hero Academia chapter 395 will certainly pick up with a new focus on a different fight. More likely than not, this will be All Might versus All For One, with this being the only fight left before the arc’s main event of Tomura Shigaraki versus Izuku “Deku” Midoriya.

However, if My Hero Academia chapter 395 chooses to focus on Shigaraki and Deku, fans can expect All For One to appear at the scene shortly after with troubling news. This may lead into a flashback showing his fight against All Might and the latter’s ultimate fate. In either case, a focus on the two’s fight is almost certainly what’s up next for the series.

Follow along for more My Hero Academia anime, manga, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.