My Hero Academia chapter 394: Uraraka and Toga's battle comes to a perfect end

My Hero Academia chapter 394 was released earlier this weekend, bringing with it an exciting and climactic issue that saw the finale of the Ochaco Uraraka versus Himiko Toga battle. Unfortunately, how series author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi decided to play out the finale of this fight has seemingly rubbed some fans the wrong way.

Nevertheless, the fight’s finale provides a clear and exciting conclusion to their fight, with the entirety of My Hero Academia chapter 394 focused exclusively on the two. One of the biggest highlights of the issue stems from Uraraka’s continued use of her Awakened Quirk, which is shown to be incredibly powerful despite Zero Gravity’s simplicity in base form.

My Hero Academia chapter 394 is also exciting for the new, more emotional side of Himiko Toga seen within the issue’s closing moments. While it’s unclear at this time what Toga’s eventual fate will be, fans are at least getting an emotionally satisfying conclusion to her story, even if what’s to come may be against what fans want.

My Hero Academia chapter 394 excitingly concludes the Uraraka vs. Toga storyline

My Hero Academia chapter 394: Awakenings and endings

antares ☀️ @momijigarii Now that Ochako is able to activate her quirk even without touching people/objects, I wonder if she'll still need gloves to sleep 🥹 #MHA394

My Hero Academia chapter 394 opens up with Ochaco Uraraka commenting on how her Quirk is acting weird and that she doesn’t understand what’s happening. The Twice clones are shown to be floating, and it’s also established that every new clone Himiko Toga makes also floats. Toga likens current happenings to her fight against Curious when she was borrowing Uraraka’s powers.

Kamui Woods and Tiger are then seen discussing how unbelievable Uraraka and the other students are and how far they’ve come. The focus then returns to Uraraka, who says her body temperature is plummeting, but what’s important is reaching out to Toga. Uraraka uses her wire to draw the two closer while explaining how her parent’s financial status influenced her to become a hero to make them happy.

However, My Hero Academia chapter 394 sees Uraraka explain that as she grew older, she realized her parents weren’t the only ones that needed a hero. She then explains that she fell in love with Izuku Midoriya, and now her main goal is stopping Toga. Uraraka says that this is who she is and that this is also why she’s here at this moment right now.

Toga lunges at Uraraka with her knife, but she dodges it while telling Toga to tell her what she thought back then and what she’s thinking right now. Toga remembers her past as she swings the knife down to Uraraka, with a demonic version of her shown to be doing the same to a young, innocent Uraraka.

My Hero Academia chapter 394 sees Toga begin to cry, saying it’s easy for her to fall in love with animals, heroes, villains, boys, girls, and everyone with beautiful blood. Toga adds that she was told not to smile, which meant seeing other people smile made her so jealous. Uraraka listens with tears in her eyes, reaffirming Toga’s emotions the entire time.

Toga then explains that Izuku looks just like a boy she liked named Saito, adding that she wanted some of his blood but couldn’t bring herself to ask for fear of being called inhuman. She adds that he would’ve said she’s the opposite of cute, and that’s why she couldn’t bear to hear what Uraraka and Izuku said about her.

My Hero Academia chapter 394 sees Toga explain that she loved the League of Villains because it made her feel like she could live her life how she wanted. A young Uraraka and a young Toga (still with a knife in hand) are seen hugging as Uraraka says the signs were there from the start, but she couldn’t see them until now.

Toga’s Twice transformation then starts turning to dust as she laments how her time is almost up and Twice will now disappear. The other clones are also seen turning to dust, while Uraraka tells Toga how she thinks it’s cool to see someone trying their best even when covered in wounds. She adds that she knows she can’t replace the League, but she had to tell Toga that she has a beautiful smile.

My Hero Academia chapter 394 sees Toga sob while asking Uraraka if she really thinks she’s cute, to which Uraraka says she’s the cutest girl in the whole world. The chapter ends with another shot of Toga crying and smiling as the floating Twice clones are seen turning into a massive dust cloud in the issue’s final panel.

My Hero Academia chapter 394: In summation

Sol @satanae_sol #MHA394



OCHAKO BASICALLY RECIPROCATED TOGAS FEELINGS I CAN'T OCHAKO BASICALLY RECIPROCATED TOGAS FEELINGS I CAN'T

Overall, My Hero Academia chapter 394 is an exciting installment that provides a meaningful conclusion to Uraraka and Toga’s storyline as foil characters. Likewise, this conclusion is narratively satisfying in the context of Toga and Uraraka’s shared and individual character arcs and in the context of the series’ overarching story.

The issue also does a great job of humanizing Toga, something Horikoshi deserves credit for actually achieving and doing so spectacularly. As mentioned above, while some fans have an issue with the conclusion to Toga and Uraraka’s fight, a vast majority of the series’ fanbase is heavily praising this latest chapter.

