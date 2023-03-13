Anime similar to Chainsaw Man: Top picks for fans of action, and dark comedy

Chainsaw Man is a popular manga series by Tatsuki Fujimoto that has recently been adapted into an anime series. It follows the story of a young man named Denji who merges with a chainsaw demon to become a devil hunter. The series is known for its fast-paced action, dark humor, and graphic violence.

If you're a fan of Chainsaw Man and are looking for similar anime series that offer the same level of gore, action, and dark comedy, then look no further. From Attack on Titan to Tokyo Ghoul and Deadman Wonderland, there are some anime series that fans of Chainsaw Man will love and enjoy. With intriguing characters and great storylines, these anime are sure to impress.

Attack On Titan, and four other anime that fans of Chainsaw Man shouldn't miss out on

1) Attack on Titan

Attack On Titan @AttackOnTitan



Part one will air on March 3rd 2023.



Part two is scheduled for late 2023.



#attackontitan #AttackonTitanFinalSeason

#ShingekiNoKyojin #shingeki Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 will air in two parts.Part one will air on March 3rd 2023.Part two is scheduled for late 2023. Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 will air in two parts.Part one will air on March 3rd 2023. Part two is scheduled for late 2023.#attackontitan #AttackonTitanFinalSeason#ShingekiNoKyojin #shingeki https://t.co/7B3oRelFrT

Attack on Titan is a popular post-apocalyptic anime series that follows Eren Yeager and his friends.

Eren and his friends live in a world where humanity is on the brink of extinction due to the Titans, humanoid giants that devour humans for no apparent reason. As the series progresses, the plot only thickens, and the characters uncover more secrets about the Titans and the world they live in.

Fans of Chainsaw Man should definitely give Attack on Titan a watch because it shares some similarities with the former. Both shows feature intense action and gore, along with complex characters and an intricate plot.

The characters in Attack on Titan also deal with existential crises and moral dilemmas, just like the ones in Chainsaw Man.

2) Jujutsu Kaisen

JUJUTSU KAISEN EN @Jujutsu_Kaisen_ JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 is now streaming on Crunchyroll!



Watch: "There's no curse more twisted than love."JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 is now streaming on Crunchyroll!Watch: got.cr/JJK0CR-twfp "There's no curse more twisted than love." 🔥 JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 is now streaming on Crunchyroll!💍 Watch: got.cr/JJK0CR-twfp https://t.co/oCRTnY6uWq

Jujutsu Kaisen is a supernatural anime series that follows Yuji Itadori, a high school student who becomes a Jujutsu sorcerer after ingesting a cursed object. The series is known for its fast-paced action, stunning animation, and likable characters.

Fans of Chainsaw Man should definitely watch Jujutsu Kaisen because both shows have similar themes and elements. Both shows feature intense action, gore, and horror, with a focus on exorcizing demons and fighting evil.

The characters in Jujutsu Kaisen also deal with personal struggles and traumas, just like those in Chainsaw Man.

3) Tokyo Ghoul

Tokyo Ghoul @TokyoGhoul This place is nostalgic and tragic at the same time.



[Via Tokyo Ghoul:re] This place is nostalgic and tragic at the same time.[Via Tokyo Ghoul:re] https://t.co/TEAQYLEZC6

Tokyo Ghoul is a dark fantasy anime series that follows Ken Kaneki, a college student who is turned into a half-ghoul after a near-fatal encounter with one. The series explores the themes of identity, morality, and humanity, and features plenty of graphic violence and action.

This anime has a unique and fascinating world-building that is worth exploring. The show's lore about ghouls and their abilities is extensive, and each episode reveals more about the world's hidden secrets.

Fans of Chainsaw Man will appreciate the show's focus on exploring the darker sides of human nature and the supernatural.

4) Dorohedoro

VIZ @VIZMedia



Own the manga: Love the Dorohedoro anime? Start reading the Dorohedoro manga! It pairs perfectly with lots and lots of gyoza. 🥟Own the manga: buff.ly/3hDwEo5 Love the Dorohedoro anime? Start reading the Dorohedoro manga! It pairs perfectly with lots and lots of gyoza. 🥟Own the manga: buff.ly/3hDwEo5 https://t.co/Mfh3RyR7Kt

Dorohedoro is an anime series that aired in 2020 and is based on the manga series of the same name. The show is set in a dark and twisted world called "The Hole," where magic users and non-magic users coexist in a state of constant violence and chaos.

The story follows Caiman, a man with a lizard's head, who is searching for the magic user who turned him into a monster. Along with his friend Nikaido, Caiman hunts down magic users and forces them to reveal if they were the ones who transformed him, all while dealing with the violent and unpredictable world around them.

Fans of Chainsaw Man should definitely give Dorohedoro a watch because both shows share a similar tone and style. Both shows feature dark, violent, and gritty worlds with supernatural elements, where the characters must navigate through dangerous and unpredictable situations.

5) Deadman Wonderland

smp @ShonenMangaPic Kiyomasa Senji • Deadman Wonderland Kiyomasa Senji • Deadman Wonderland https://t.co/QhGIQYD7YU

Deadman Wonderland is an anime series that aired in 2011 and is based on the manga series of the same name. The show is set in a dystopian future where a massive earthquake destroyed most of Japan and created a new prison called "Deadman Wonderland." The prisoners are forced to participate in deadly games for the entertainment of the public.

The story follows Ganta Igarashi, a survivor of the earthquake who is framed for mass murder and sent to Deadman Wonderland. There, he discovers he has the power to control his own blood and is forced to participate in the prison's brutal games to survive and uncover the truth behind his wrongful conviction.

Overall, Deadman Wonderland is a must-watch for fans of Chainsaw Man. The show has a similar tone and style, with violence, action, and supernatural elements. The show's unique world-building and attention to character development make it a fascinating and engaging watch.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we have discussed some of the best anime that are similar to Chainsaw Man.

From the post-apocalyptic world of Attack on Titan to the supernatural battles of Jujutsu Kaisen, the shows offer a unique storyline, intriguing characters, and stunning visuals. Together, all of these are sure to captivate anime fans.

Whether you are a fan of action-packed battles or suspenseful thrillers, there is an anime on this list that will satisfy your craving for adventure. By exploring these anime titles, you can expand your horizons and discover new stories and characters that you may have never known existed.

Hopefully, this article has helped you in your search for anime like Chainsaw Man.

Poll : 0 votes