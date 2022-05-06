10 anime to watch for fans of Tokyo Ghoul

Anime fans love Tokyo Ghoul, and it's one of the most popular shows to be aired. With the heartbreaking story of young Ken Kaneki being embroiled in a fight for identity, it captivated a wide audience with its promise of brutal conflicts and horrifying visuals.

Anime has a huge and ever-expanding universe. No matter what kind of anime you're looking for, you'll be able to discover one that's just right for you. Tokyo Ghoul fans need not go without their anime fix. Many of these series have plots that are comparable to Tokyo Ghoul, but they also contain some of the known cliches.

10 anime to watch if you loved Tokyo Ghoul

1) Future Diary

Yukii, a young lad, is a user. The term "user" refers to someone who has the capacity to see what the future has in store for them. There is one phone that has all of their future information. Then Yuno Gasai enters Yukii's life. Yukii used to be an ordinary student at his school. His murderous/yankee love for her deepens to the point of obsession. She follows, invades, and can even murder for him.

Yuno is the second protagonist in the story. In any case, other people begin to mingle with Yuki as they get closer. Yuno then becomes increasingly irrational about himself and his companions.

Future Diary performed a terrific job of grabbing the public's interest with its eccentric cast and contentious relationship. Although it's become a fan favorite for some, there are many who would rather see the show go down in flames than continue.

2) Death Parade

Death Parade, (image via Studio Madhouse)

A well-crafted piece of work, Death Parade defies the conventional view of psychological thrillers as depicting murderous or psychopathic protagonists.

When it comes to the destiny of the dead, Decim, the protagonist, acts as an arbiter. His robotic demeanor and stilted speech mirror those of the elderly guy.

Each individual illustrates a major life challenge or lesson, and this makes for a compelling read. Despite the fact that the visitors only appear in one or two episodes, they nonetheless manage to enthrall us.

Over the course of one episode, you form a strong emotional connection with the characters. This breath-taking voyage has portrayed all of the human emotions, including love, hatred, loneliness, retribution, and sadness following the death of a loved one.

As you watch the anime, you begin to understand the importance of life and the importance of a "full" one. It strikes a good emotional balance and doesn't leave you feeling down in the end.

3) Guilty Crown

When an unnamed Apocalypse Virus spreads throughout Japan, causing a state of emergency, Guilty Crown's story unfolds. At great personal cost to Japan's sovereignty, the GHQ declares martial rule and starts imposing it.

While walking home from school on his way back from school in 2039, a high school student, Shu Ouma, 17, encounters Inori, the main vocalist of Egoist. It's no secret that Shu is a huge admirer of Inori, the rising star of the internet age. Her true identity as a part of Funeral Parlor, a resistance organization dedicated to freeing Japan from GHQ, is revealed to him.

The "King's Mark" emerges on Shu's right hand as he participates in the "Funeral Parlor" exercise. This "mark" gives him the ability to remove and manifest weapons from another person's body.

4) Akame Ga Kill

Akame Ga Kill (image via Studio White Fox)

The characters in Akame Ga Kill are great. In the anime, viewers are given a close-up look at the conflict between the two countries. People on both sides of the conflict are heroes, and everyone has a different motivation for fighting. Because their motivations are so understandable, it's hard to regard some of the capital's troops as "evil guys."

However, the show's portrayal of dark, twisted characters that we only dream of existing in fiction is not missing. With nothing held back (this anime is not for those who are afraid of blood and gore), we can suspend our disbelief even more and develop a deeper emotional connection to the imaginary characters. Choosing a preference is risking your life. It's an absolute must-see for anyone who likes anime.

5) Psycho-Pass

Most of the series takes place in the near future and is a police-sci-fi thriller. This may seem cliche, but Psycho-Pass does an excellent job at blending many musical styles without creating any confusion.

Sci-fi and futuristic themes permeate throughout the show, yet the police aspect appears both prominently and subtly. When it does, the show becomes more focused on the people or the Psycho-Pass universe as a whole.

In the same way, the activity comes in spurts rather than being constant. However, there is some humor and a glimmer of romance to be found in the series if you look hard enough. However, Psycho-Pass is not a romantic comedy you're looking for. If you're a fan of drama, you'll be able to connect with the characters and grasp more difficult aspects of the plot because of its intensity.

6) Another

Another (image via Studio P.A.Works)

Every episode brings new twists and turns to the tale, making it more and more exciting. This horror-themed anime is filled with secrets and mysteries, making it an excellent fit for the genre. It's going to keep you on your toes the whole time.

Excellent sound effects and creepy colors are just some of this anime's many highlights. The tale twists and turns in a unique way. Another also features impressive character development in such a short period of time for the essential characters.

Each episode has an eerie, suspenseful, and ambiguous dreaded vibe. A minor caution is in order for anyone who may be scared of blood and gore. There are several moments of violence and carnage in this film.

The tension in each episode keeps you glued to the screen, eagerly anticipating the next installment. The beauty of this narrative may be seen and heard if you pay attention to the dialogs in the scenes.

7) Shiki

Shiki (image via Studio Daume)

It all began with a little girl's untimely death, which triggered a terrible pandemic in Sotoba, Japan. While initially skeptical of the disease's origin, Ozaki gradually came to believe it to be a hoax.

Amidst all this, adolescent Yuuki is struggling to come to terms with the loss of his closest friend, Megumi. Before their hamlet turns into a vampire-infested ghost town, Yuuki and Ozaki must discover the mystery afflicting their community if they are to rescue the people they care about.

That they strive so hard to humanize the classic monster is what makes Shiki so fascinating. Even more so, Shiki's bloody violence and gore add to the horror genre.

8) Attack on Titan

For those searching for a constant battle between humanity and man-eating monsters, Attack on Titan is a match for Tokyo Ghoul. However, don't let it stop you from watching.

Unlike Attack on Titan, Tokyo Ghoul has a contemporary sensibility and a susceptible protagonist, whereas Attack on Titan has existential fear and political intrigue.

Let this advice not be based on their similarities, but rather on the shift in viewpoint. When it comes to action and gore, nothing beats Attack on Titan, which also introduces viewers to the political upheaval that exists behind its walls.

9) Deadman Wonderland

Deadman Wonderland (image via Studio Manglobe)

Ganta is framed and executed for the murder of his entire class by an enigmatic red-clad assassin. A prison term in Deadman Wonderland is on the cards for this felon.

The jail isn't like any other prison you've ever been to. Convicts undertake risky acts to the delight of park guests at this amusement park. The prison, on the other hand, has a lot more to offer than just odd entertainment.

To remain alive in this strange new world, Ganta, like Kaneki and the, must adapt to their new circumstances and grow up in the process.

10) Parasyte: The Maxim

There are dangerous entities who take possession of people in the Kafkaesque anime, Parasyte. In their struggle for survival and vengeance, Shinichi and Migi form an effective alliance.

While the general plot is solid, there are a few instances when it seems a little shaky and a little disorganized. Shinichi and Migi, however, are the show's major attractions as they struggle together and discover what it is that makes something human.

Parasyte: The Maxim has an intriguing plot and well-developed characters. "Metamorphoses," Ovid's masterpiece, quickly springs to mind as a reference for the series' themes of metamorphosis and change.

That is all from our end. Do let us know your favorite "gory" anime of all time.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan