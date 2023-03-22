Psycho-Pass Providence trailer reveals May 2023 release date

The upcoming Psycho-Pass Providence film released its second trailer on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The trailer was posted to the anime franchise’s official Twitter account (@psychopass_tv) and runs for roughly 30 seconds, primarily highlighting the film’s protagonists and antagonists.

The Psycho-Pass Providence film serves as a prequel to the series’ latest and third overall season as a television anime. The latest trailer announced a Friday, May 12, 2023, release date for the film in Japan. As of writing, there is no word on if and when the film will get international releases.

Psycho-Pass Providence releases second trailer just days before Anime Japan 2023 presence

As mentioned above, the latest Psycho-Pass Providence preview confirmed a May 12, 2023, release date for the upcoming movie. Protagonists Akane Tsunemori and Shinya Kogami can be seen in the film’s latest trailer, alongside several other returning and new characters for the franchise.

The film marks the first anime project for the series in nearly three and a half years, with the third season of the mainline television series airing from October to December 2019. Fans are optimistic that the film, which serves as a prequel to the third season, will play an instrumental role in getting a fourth season produced for the series.

Previous trailers and news releases for Psycho-Pass Providence confirmed that the film’s opening theme song would be Alexithymia Spare by Ling Tosite Sigure. The ending theme is set to be Tojisha (The One Concerned) by EGOIST. Both artists have previously produced numerous theme songs for the overall franchise.

Naoyoshi Shiotani is directing the film at Production I.G. Studios, with TOHO distributing the film. Series writer Makoto Fukami returns in a scriptwriting role alongside Tow Ubukata, who first joined the franchise in the television series’ second season. Ubukata is also credited for the film’s composition. Naoyuki Onda is also returning as character designer and chief animation director, as are the following:

Makiko Suzuki as color key artist

Shuichi Kusamori as art director

GEMBA for 3D CGI animation

Eiji Arai as composing director of photography

Yoshinori Murakami as editor

Yugo Kanno as the film composer

Yoshikazu Iwanami as sound director

Returning cast members include:

Kana Hanazawa as Akane Tsunemori

Tomokazu Seki as Shinya Kogami

Kenji Nojima as Nobuchika Ginoza

Shizuka Itou as Yayoi Kunizuka

Miyuka Sawashiro as Shion Karanomori

Ayane Sakura as Mika Shimotsuki

Takahiro Sakurai as Sho Hinakawa

Hiroki Touchi as Teppei Sugo

Takako Honda as Frederica Hanashiro

Kazuhiro Yamaji as Jouji Saiga

Noriko Hidaka as Dominator

Psycho-Pass Providence is the latest entry in the cyberpunk thriller series, which began in 2012 with a 22-episode anime series. The film was first announced in August 2022, as part of the Psycho-Pass anime series' 10th anniversary celebrations.

