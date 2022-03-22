From iconic classics like The Pokémon Theme Song to modern hits like One Punch Man's The Hero, shonen anime theme songs set the tone the audience expects from the show.

Some, like the aforementioned Pokémon example, emphasize the friendship and camaraderie aspect that the show strives for, while others like Attack on Titan's Guren No Yumiya scream of a tale of hard battles to fight and harder still yet to come.

Here are 10 iconic shonen anime opening songs.

Note: These are only the author's opinions.

10 iconic anime opening songs

1) Dragon Ball - Cha-La Head Cha-La

While Dragon Ball's prior theme Makafushigi Adventure was good in its own right in a promising adventure, Cha-La Head Cha-La beat it out for sheer popularity and lasting appeal. The catchy lyrics, the meaning behind all the explosions in the lyrics and the imagery, launched this tune into fan's hearts far longer than Dragon Ball Z had on the air.

This iconic song was used in almost every Dragon Ball Z related media, if not as the opener then as the ending theme. It's been remixed, fan edited, and used in plenty of video games, movies, and even AMVs.

2) Pokémon - Pokémon Theme

Try to listen without wanting to sing along, it's impossible. For those who grew up in the 1990s, this theme song defines Pokémon. Lyrics about friendship, defending the world, and catching them all make this song iconic, to the point where it resurged as a theme to promote and play Pokemon Go too.

It also resulted in a resurgence when promoting Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee. The Detective Pikachu film used it for its second trailer as well. The Gotta Catch 'Em All! line was even the Pokémon tagline, and has remained so ever since.

3) Naruto - Go!!!

Admittedly, this is the fourth Naruto opening theme but one of the more iconic. It's infectiously energetic and loud, it's the kind of song you'd expect to accompany a ninja action series!

The iconic opener that accompanied it, showcasing manga-style scenes and characters leaping off the pages and then on them again, is still a treasure to behold.

With lyrics about not caring what everyone else thinks and "going my way," it's perfect for Naruto as a series.

4) Attack on Titan - Guren No Yumiya

A more serious-minded theme about refusing to be enslaved, Attack on Titan's Gurren No Yumiya tells a story of humanity's struggle against a wall. It's a song that mirrors its anime and manga, a dark and depressing tale of the horrors of war which starts off with "Are you the food? No, we are the hunters!"

It was a firm and solid scream against the Titans, against despair, and against being pigs to the slaughter. Accompanied by images of the Scout Regiment slicing the Titans up, the theme is atmospheric and defiant against the overwhelming tide of the giant Titans.

5) Jojo's Bizarre Adventure - Bloody Stream

From hard rock to jazzy tunes, Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Battle Tendency's opening theme Bloody Stream gets its point across. The jaunty and jazzy tune fits Joseph's personality perfectly as a deceptively silly man, seemingly goofy and not taking things seriously, only to smartly triumph.

The lyrics are also about ancient pillar men and how fighting them involves heating up "like a bloody stone." It refers to the Ripple/Hamon energy they use to fight these vampires.

If nothing else, the song is iconic for being a jazzy tune that gets the audience interested and is just good to listen to regardless. It's easy on the ears, at least.

6) One Punch Man - The Hero

The loud, hot-blooded opening to what's basically a parody of shonen anime is still iconic for how loud it proclaims "ONE PUNCH" and then goes into the dream of being number one.

The Hero is loud, bombastic, and just plain hardcore to state how the eponymous hero wants to be the strongest and be celebrated. It fits Saitama's entire modus operandi of becoming the best!

7) Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood - Again

Befitting the Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood, Again is slower, more emotional and fits plenty into the opening theme. Though not as loud or bombastic as Period, Again manages to pack the regret, the determination, and the sorrow hidden in FMAB's core narrative into a song.

Beyond the meaning hidden in the song itself, it belonged to FMAB for a long time, even if Period took over and became more popular than it was for a while.

8) My Hero Academia - The Day

Similar to The Hero, The Day is another bombastic tune about how heroes are here and their day has come! The core message is that the world isn't Heaven or Hell, one must go out and seize the day!

Don't give in to despair and keep moving forward as it blares its way in while also being on guard about the dangers lurking around every corner. This may seem contradictory, but it reflects the world of My Hero Academia.

Things may seem bright, sunny, and good, but there's always a chance that the sun will blind you to the dangers lurking in its shadow.

9) One Piece - We Are!

Upbeat adventures and anchors away, this One Piece theme promises grand adventures! An upbeat song for an anime that's generally considered silly, this opening is considered iconic because it lists off every one of the show's characters. Whether it's romance, gold, or just plain adventure, nobody gets left out.

It's so iconic that for the 1,000th episode, it got a remix and recap of all the grand adventures and people met along the way that helped the Straw Hats! This is an upbeat song regardless, promising adventures untold and greatness to come.

10) Bleach - Asterisk

The beat alone ought to have Bleach fans nodding their heads. It was Bleach's first opening and made an impact with its fast pace. It also became iconic for being before the Soul Society arc, feeling like a completely different series.

That, as they say, is the point. Bleach needed to establish everything about Ichigo and his town, school, and friends before it went all out with the Soul Society Arc. The song even feels like a prelude to something grander, with lyrics about wishes reaching people, stars shining bright, and the sky being eternal and starting anew.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul