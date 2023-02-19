That Time I got reincarnated as a Slime announces three-episode OVA and a new story for the 10th Anniversary Project

AniTrendz recently announced a new project commemorating the 10th anniversary of That Time I got reincarnated as a Slime novel serialization. The upcoming release of a three-episode OVA for "Tensura 10th Project" and an original story have caused a massive sensation among fans worldwide.

Written by Fuse, the beloved manga features the middle-aged salaryman Satoru Mikami getting isekaid into a fantasy world after being stabbed to death. In this land, he (nicknamed Rimuru in this new life) is no longer a powerless citizen but an overpowered creature with the ability to switch between slime and humanoid forms. The long-running series focused on his adventures as he travels around the world, helping various different beings.

The 10th anniversary of That Time I got reincarnated as a Slime will see the release of a three-episode OVA and an original story

As part of this project, a new original animation project called Coleus' Dream is set to be released this fall. The OVA, divided into three episodes, will be based on the Coleus no Yume novel that was included in the second Blu-Ray anime's bonus booklet.

The story will see That Time I got reincarnated as a Slime's overpowered protagonist Rimuru confront the conspiracies of the mysterious Coleus Kingdom, which has served as the inspiration for the movie Scarlet Bond. The film takes its viewers far beyond the country of Tempest, to its western region. This new place called Raja is a place of turmoil and conflict.

Rimuru is accompanied by his commander Benimaru on this new journey. Here, they meet an ogre survivor called Hiiro, who once thought highly of Benimaru. Fans can expect to see their dynamic flourish in the upcoming film project.

The plot also centers on a mysterious woman who possesses a strange power. As such, fans are eagerly waiting to see what challenge this new character offers, i.e., whether or not she is a friend or foe. The film has already crossed 1.5 million dollars in the US and Canada alone.

Furthermore, Fuse's story on How to spend a Certain Vacation will start its serialization from February 20. This mini-story, chronologically takes place between volumes 9 and 20 of the That time I got reincarnated as a Slime light novel. Long-term anime watchers will realize the coincidence, as the animated series first premiered on this very day.

However, the celebration does not stop here. If a three-episode OVA, a new story serialization, and a new film project are not enough, the 10th Anniversary Project has more to offer. A new manga adaptation is also set to come out, and fans will be delighted to hear that the 3x3 Eyes manga creator is in charge of this project.

The latest manga adaptation for That time I got reincarnated as a Slime is set to be serialized in the Monthly Shonen Sirius Magazine. However, there is more than the event to offer, especially in light of its topping of 40 million copies in circulation. The campaign is set to include the publication of 35 million copies of the different books within Japan and 5 million more copies globally.

Last but not least, the 10th Anniversary celebration of That time I got reincarnated as a Slime is set to conclude with a stage presentation. Fans of the series can expect to see this play in the month of August.

