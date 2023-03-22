Anime Japan 2023: What to expect from every stage

With Anime Japan 2023 set to take place later this weekend, fans are excitedly discussing the upcoming new series and continuations that they’re waiting for with bated breaths. Oshi no Ko, PLUTO, and Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse are some of the most highly anticipated premiering series set to attend the convention.

Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Demon Slayer, meanwhile, are dominating the attention of fans when it comes to continuing series present at Anime Japan 2023. In any case, there’s something for everyone at one of the biggest anime conventions of the year, with surprises in store for fans of every series.

What to expect from Anime Japan 2023 Day 1 stages

1) Psycho-Pass Providence

With Psycho-Pass Providence’s May 12 release date fast approaching and no full trailer yet, fans can expect Anime Japan 2023 to be where they get their hands on a full-length trailer. A convention environment full of excited and interested fans also makes the most sense as the place to debut the film’s main trailer.

The official website for the convention claims that there will be a talk portion of the stage with the cast and director of the film, further adding that latest news on the film will be presented as well. Kana Hanazawa (Akane Tsunemori), Tomokazu Seki (Shinya Kogami), Kenji Nojima (Nobuchika Ginoza), and Naoyoshi Shiotani (the film’s director) are all currently announced to appear.

The talk portion of the stage will most likely focus on the aforementioned foursome’s experiences working together and creating the upcoming film. The convention is known for heavily featuring inside looks at projects on these stages, so this is a somewhat safe bet for Psycho-Pass Providence’s stage at Anime Japan 2023.

2) Oshi no Ko

Anime News And Facts @AniNewsAndFacts "Oshi no Ko" Anime Main Trailer



- Airs in April 2023

- Studio Doga Kobo

- The Episode 1 will be a special 90-minutes long episodes "Oshi no Ko" Anime Main Trailer - Airs in April 2023- Studio Doga Kobo- The Episode 1 will be a special 90-minutes long episodes https://t.co/20kuI60gM3

Similarly, Oshi no Ko is set to premiere on April 12, and has only received a theatrical trailer, rather than a full-length television premiere trailer. That being said, with the premiere date for the series being just weeks away, animation studio Doga Kobo and the rest of the adaptation team could simply choose not to release a full trailer.

If they do choose to produce and release one, however, it will undoubtedly premiere at the series’ Anime Japan 2023 stage. The official description for the stage’s events on the official convention website does claim that the cast will “present new information about their works,” presumably meaning the upcoming anime series.

The attending cast includes Rie Takahashi (Ai Hoshino), Takeo Otsuka (Aquamarine “Aqua” Hoshino), Yurie Igoma (Ruby), and Kent Ito (Goro Amemiya). With the main cast of the series all present, it certainly seems that some form of exciting, new information will be revealed at the series’ stage.

3) Tonikawa Over the Moon

The highly-anticipated romantic comedy slice-of-life series, Tonikawa Over the Moon, is set to premiere its second season on April 7 soon. With a main trailer having already been released for the series, it’s unlikely that any additional previews or significant production announcements will be present at the series’ Anime Japan 2023 stage.

Furthermore, the convention’s official website doesn’t specify exactly what will be discussed or presented at the stage. The only information present is that cast members Akari Kito (Tsukasa Yuzaki) and Junya Enoki (Nasa Yuzaki) will be present, likely to discuss their starring roles and experiences of working with each other.

4) Netflix Special Stage

Manga Mogura RE @MangaMoguraRE Trailer for the "Pluto" anime based on the manga by Naoki Urasawa & Osamu Tezuka. Premiers on Netflix Worldwide in 2023.

Studio: Studio M2



Trailer for the "Pluto" anime based on the manga by Naoki Urasawa & Osamu Tezuka. Premiers on Netflix Worldwide in 2023. Studio: Studio M2https://t.co/srtSVKSDhR

The Netflix Special Stage is arguably one of the most highly-anticipated of Anime Japan 2023. It’s set to feature the PLUTO anime series, once thought to be stuck in production hell after years of silence following an initial announcement in 2017. Following a trailer being released in recent weeks, a full-length story clip is expected to premiere on the upcoming stage.

Especially exciting is that alongside cast members Yoko Hikasa (Atom) and Minori Suzuki (Uran), Macoto Tezuka of Tezuka Productions and PLUTO’s mangaka Naoki Urasawa will be attending. While the occasion marks his incredibly exciting first Anime Japan appearance, Shinsu Fuji (Gesicht) is strangely absent from the panel.

While this is somewhat concerning, given Fuji’s character being PLUTO’s protagonist, there will likely be some explanation as to why he can't attend the Anime Japan 2023 stage. Nevertheless, fans can expect the Netflix Special Stage to be truly special and memorable.

5) Demon Slayer

Likewise, the Demon Slayer stage is set to be one of the most exciting of the entire first day's schedule. The official website for the convention seemingly teases that the upcoming third season of the smash-hit television anime series will be discussed. Likewise, with no official release date for the third installment’s television premiere as of this article’s writing, fans can expect this info to come from the stage.

The series’ presence at Anime Japan 2023 is set to feature appearances from several cast members, including Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado), Akari Kito (Nezuko Kamado), Kengo Kawanishi (Muichiro Tokito), and Kana Hanazawa (Mitsuri Kanroji). The show's stage will also feature a talking portion emceed by Yuma Takahashi.

In addition to a full release date for the highly-anticipated season, fans will likely receive a full-fledged trailer for the upcoming iteration at the stage. While several teasers and promotional videos have been released up to the point of this article’s writing, a full-fledged feature trailer is yet to be released.

6) Jujutsu Kaisen

While Demon Slayer and other series are set to be all smiles for their Anime Japan 2023 stages, the Jujutsu Kaisen stage will most likely be presenting some unfortunate news for fans. Following reports on Takahiro Sakurai’s extramarital affairs in late 2022, several of his voice acting roles have been announced as being recast.

While no official announcement has been made yet that Sakurai’s current role of Suguru Geto will be recast, something is expected to be announced at the series’ stage for the upcoming convention. This is further supported by the lack of his presence in the announced cast for the stage, which currently only includes Junya Enoki (Yuji Itadori), Yuichi Nakamura (Satoru Gojo), and Aya Endo (Shoko Ieri).

On a much lighter note, fans are expecting both a full release date and a full-length trailer for the upcoming second season of Jujutsu Kaisen. The highly-anticipated sequel season is currently announced for a July 2023 premiere window, but nothing more specific than that. As a result, it’s almost a certainty that the upcoming Anime Japan 2023 stage will share the full release date.

7) Horimiya

The Horimiya stage is a somewhat unique case amongst the convention’s lineup, which is meant to celebrate a rebroadcast of the original series rather than a new season or series. Nevertheless, the stage is highly anticipated by fans of the classic anime series, who seem set to be rewarded with a “schwacky talk show with the cast members.”

Currently announced cast members include Haruka Tomatsu (Kyoko Hori), Koki Uchiyama (Izumi Miyamura), Seiichiro Yamashita (Toru Ishikawa), Yurie Kozakai (Yuki Yoshikawa), Nobuhiko Okamoto (Kakeru Sengoku), with the panel seemingly being emceed by Ryudo Nakakura.

While the Anime Japan 2023 stage won’t cover any new projects for the series, fans can expect to be compensated with the planned talk show.

8) Re: Zero

Chibi Reviews @ChibiReviews So let me get this straight...



Gintama Anime Announced today



Re Zero Season 3 and 86 Season 2 announcement next week in Anime Japan 2023? PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE So let me get this straight...Gintama Anime Announced todayRe Zero Season 3 and 86 Season 2 announcement next week in Anime Japan 2023? PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE https://t.co/qCBgz5jg3G

With over two years having passed since the airing of the most recent episode of the Re: Zero anime, fans are incredibly optimistic of news coming soon on the series’ third season. With cast members Yusuke Kobayashi (Subaru Natsuki), Rie Takahashi (Emilia), Yumi Uchiyama (Puck), and Satomi Arai (Beatrice), all set to be present at the stage, it seems that some big news may be coming.

This is further supported by the official website for Anime Japan 2023 teasing that they will present the “latest information” on the series along with the main cast. While there are no rumors, reports, or official news of a third season’s announcement at the convention, the timing, teases, and main cast presence seem to suggest that such an announcement might arrive.

9) Mashle

With the Mashle anime recently announcing its final cast members and a full-fledged release date, it’s unclear exactly what will be the focus of the series’ stage at the upcoming convention.

Confirmed cast members set to be present include Chiaki Kobayashi (Mash Burnedead), Reiji Kawashima (Finn Ames), Kaito Ishikawa (Lance Crown), Takuya Eguchi (Dot Barrett), and Reina Ueda (Lemon Irvine).

The stage will most likely be a talk show-style discussion between the cast mates about the series’ production, likely sharing funny stories or personal meanings and experiences with fans. While it’s possible that additional cast announcements and trailers will be presented at Anime Japan 2023, it seems highly unlikely as of this article’s writing.

10) Dr. Stone

The Dr. Stone stage is set to come just weeks before the series’ third season begins airing in April 2023 soon. With a full-length story trailer and a full release date having been confirmed in recent weeks, it’s unclear exactly what news the stage will address, if any at all, for the series. While the series’ main cast will be present, this isn’t necessarily indicative of new information coming.

Most likely, the Dr. Stone Anime Japan 2023 stage will focus on cast members Yusuke Kobayashi (Senku Ishigami), Ryota Suzuki (Ryusui Nanami), Gen Sato (Chrome), and Kengo Kawanishi (Gen Asagiri) sharing their experiences in the season’s production. Although a trailer and additional news relative to the season can be announced, this seems fairly unlikely.

11) Undead Unluck

Unlike previous entries in this article, Undead Unluck is fairly likely to include some significant news on the upcoming television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Yoshifumi Totsuka’s manga. Voice actors for the protagonistic duo, Yuichi Nakamura (Andy) and Moe Kahara (Fuuko Izumo), are set to attend and will probably discuss the series and reveal the latest news.

Fans can anticipate getting at least a release window for the series, if not a full-fledged release date. While the series is already set to premiere sometime in 2023, fans are expecting a narrower release window to be announced at Anime Japan 2023. Likewise, while a promotional video was released in December 2022, this was hardly a full-length trailer for the upcoming series.

As a result, fans are expecting both a release window and some sort of full-length trailer to be announced and released at the upcoming stage. Similarly, an announcement for additional cast members is also expected, with only four total characters and cast members having been specifically announced for the series as of this article’s writing.

12) Rurouni Kenshin

Similarly, the re-adaptation of author and illustrator Nobuhiro Watsuki’s Rurouni Kenshin manga series hasn’t received any additional news since Jump Festa ‘23. The latest news revealed a promotional video with two additional cast members for the series, but didn’t narrow down the 2023 release window any further. As a result, expectations for the series’ presence at Anime Japan 2023 are high.

Set to be present are cast members Soma Saito (Kenshin Himura), Rie Takahashi (Kaoru Kamiya), Makoto Koichi (Yahiko Myojin), and Taku Yashiro (Sannosuke Sagara). While the official website for the convention doesn’t give any significant teasers for the stage, there are a few topics fans can likely count on being discussed.

For starters, a narrowed down release window, or even a full release date, is likely to be announced. Similarly, a full-length trailer should be revealed at the Anime Japan 2023 stage, with only teaser videos having been released thus far. Beyond these announcements, fans can expect the cast members present to discuss their experiences and emotions in readapting this classic manga series.

What to expect from Anime Japan 2023 Day 2 stages

1) Spy x Family

wilden arrioja @WildenArrioja_ @shonenleaks Spy x Family Fans Are Definitely Eating Well Season 2 + Movie 🥳 @shonenleaks Spy x Family Fans Are Definitely Eating Well Season 2 + Movie 🥳

With Jump Festa ‘23 announcing that the Spy x Family anime series would be receiving both a second season and film in 2023, excitement for their Anime Japan stage is quite high. Fans are expecting plenty of information on the upcoming 2023 projects for the franchise, including bracing themselves for possible announcements of delays on either.

Main cast members Takuya Eguchi (Loid Forger/Twilight), Atsumi Tanezaki (Anya Forger), Saori Hayami (Yor Forger), and Kenichiro Matsuda (Bond Forger) will all be present. The official Anime Japan 2023 website also mentions the recent announcement of the second season and film, possibly hinting at additional news coming.

With it being likely that one project is closer to being finished than the other, fans can expect the stage to focus on whichever project that is. If it’s the film, fans can expect a full-length trailer and formal release date to be announced. A focus on season 2, however, would likely narrow down release window, but not give a full release date, as well as reveal a teaser trailer for the season’s events.

2) Mushoku Tensei

Yet another highly anticipated Anime Japan 2023 stage is that of Mushoku Tensei, set to focus on the second season which will air sometime in 2023. Per the official convention website’s description, the stage will be focusing on the second season, hinting at a full release date announcement and trailer reveal.

Cast members currently announced to be present at the stage are Yumi Uchiyama (Rudeus Greyrat), Tomokazu Sugita (Rudeus (Former Self)), and Ai Kayano (Sylphiette). The main cast trio’s presence at the stage further suggests season 2 information to be discussed, as well as teasing a discussion on the production of the upcoming season.

3) Konosuba

Unfortunately, the Konosuba stage at Anime Japan 2023 will be focusing on the Megumin spinoff rather than the third season of the mainline series. Currently announced cast members include Rie Takahashi (Megumin), Aki Toyosaki (Yunyun), Maria Naganawa (Komekko), Kaori Nazuka (Arue), Miyu Tomita (Funifura), Sayumi Suzushiro (Dodonko), and Shizuka Ishigami (Nerimaki).

With all of the currently announced cast for the series present, it would seem as though big news for the series is set to be discussed. However, the latest trailer release for the series seemed to cover all the final bases, including a release date and final cast members. As a result, fans can expect this stage to tease what the series will focus on, as well as feature a discussion of the production experience.

4) High Card

Olivier 🏀🎧 @Oxal_xs 🏾



Je vous conseille "High Card" franchement cette anime est fou Honnêtement regarder le 🏾 I advise you "High Card" frankly this anime is crazy Honestly watch theJe vous conseille "High Card" franchement cette anime est fou Honnêtement regarder le I advise you "High Card" frankly this anime is crazy Honestly watch the 👌🏾💯Je vous conseille "High Card" franchement cette anime est fou Honnêtement regarder le 👌🏾💯 https://t.co/4AwA8PnjWN

The High Card Anime Japan 2023 stage is one of the less anticipated stages of the convention, but still set to reveal some big news. Per the official convention website, the stage will see the cast members in attendance “review the broadcast and introduce highlights of the final episode.” With the High Card anime set to conclude its first season around the same time as the convention, it seems there will be a special screening of the finale episode.

Cast members announced to be in attendance include Gen Sato (Finn Oldman), Toshiki Masuda (Chris Redgrave), Shun Horie (Leo Constantine Pinochie), Haruka Shiraishi (Wendy Sato), and Yuichiro Umehara (Vijay Kumar Singh), with Ryudo Nakakura set to emcee. In addition to the previously mentioned events, fans can expect the cast to discuss their experiences in producing the series.

5) Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out

The Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister on an Outing Anime Japan 2023 stage is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated of the second day of events. With the film set to premiere in theaters sometime this year, fans are expecting the first trailer for the upcoming CloverWorks movie to premiere at the upcoming stage.

Cast members set to appear at the stage include Kaito Ishikawa (Sakuta Azusagawa), Asami Seto (Mai Sakurajima), Yurika Kubo (Kaede Azusagawa), Nao Toyama (Tomoe Koga), Atsumi Tanezaki (Rio Futaba), Maaya Uchida (Nodoka Toyohama), and Sora Amamiya (Uzuki Hirokawa), with Tenshin Mukai set to emcee the stage.

6) Sailor Moon film

The Sailor Moon film Anime Japan 2023 stage is yet another highly anticipated and exciting event for the upcoming convention. Per the official Anime Japan website, the stage is set to feature several cast members and discuss the film’s events and latest news as well. With the release dates of June 9 and June 30 having been previously announced, discussion of the film will undoubtedly focus on its story.

Currently announced cast members set to attend include Kotono Mitsuishi (Usagi Tsukino/Sailor Moon), Marina Inoue (Seiya Ko/Sailor Star Fighter), Saori Hayami (Taiki Ko/Sailor Star Maker), and Ayane Sakura (Yaten Ko/Sailor Star Healer). Discussion from cast members present will likely focus on their experience producing what is set to be the final chapter in the overarching Sailor Moon mythos and story.

7) The Ancient Magus’ Bride

Sayaah16 @sayaah16 The Ancient Magus Bride season 2 | Official Trailer - New PV مترجم The Ancient Magus Bride season 2 | Official Trailer - New PV مترجم https://t.co/PK09DJaw3q

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 stage at Anime Japan 2023 is set to feature a “special talk show” with essentially the full cast of the upcoming season. With the series set to begin airing just weeks after the convention takes place, it’s unlikely that any additional trailers or cast/staff information will be announced at the stage. This is further supported by the official website’s description of the stage’s contents.

Currently announced cast members set to attend include Atsumi Tanezaki (Chise Hatori), Ryota Takeuchi (Elias Ainsworth), Minami Tsuda (Lucy Webster), Maki Kawase (Philomela Sergeant), Seiichiro Yamashita (Rian Scrimgeour), Daiki Kobayashi (Zoe Ivy), Reina Ueda (Veronica Rickenbacker), and Kotaro Nishiyama (Isaac Farrar).

8) Seven Deadly Sins

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is scheduled for 2023!



(Animation Production: Telecom Animation Film)



More: 【Official Teaser】The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is scheduled for 2023!(Animation Production: Telecom Animation Film)More: 7-taizai.net 【Official Teaser】The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is scheduled for 2023!(Animation Production: Telecom Animation Film)✨More: 7-taizai.net https://t.co/1rriU3ieFg

Yet another incredibly exciting and highly anticipated Anime Japan 2023 stage is that of the Seven Deadly Sins franchise. Set to focus on the new Four Knights of the Apocalypse anime series, fans are expecting the upcoming project to release a new trailer and announce a full release date at the upcoming stage.

This is further supported by the mysterious cast announcements for the stage which confirms the presence of Shou Komura (Percival) and Yuki Kaji (Meliodas), but teases the presence of “more…” cast members. This further supports the idea of a trailer being released, which will likely announce several new cast members who will then come out on stage for the convention.

9) Fate/Grand Order

One of the most enigmatic stages of Anime Japan 2023 is that of Fate/Grand Order, which has almost no information available. With no currently announced television or film anime project for the series, it’s unclear exactly what the stage will discuss.

Franchise cast members Ayako Kawasumi (Artoria Pendragon), Nobunaga Shimazaki (Edmond Dantés), and Rie Takahashi (Mash Kyrielight) are all announced as set to attend.

Per the official Anime Japan website, the stage’s contents will consist of a “talk stage by the cast of Fate/Grand Order.” That being said, it seems unlikely and unnecessary that the stage was booked exclusively to have a talk show with three cast members from the series. As a result, fans should be prepared for anything to come from this stage, including the announcement of a new series.

10) My Hero Academia

Weeb Central @itsweebcentral My Hero Academia Season 6 - Climax Trailer!!



Only 2 Episodes left until Season 6 Finale.



My Hero Academia Season 6 is streaming in INDIA on Netflix the end!!

(This is shaping up to be my favourite MHA Season)

My Hero Academia Season 6 - Climax Trailer!!Only 2 Episodes left until Season 6 Finale.My Hero Academia Season 6 is streaming in INDIA on Netflix the end!!(This is shaping up to be my favourite MHA Season)https://t.co/kqo9Ei78vy

With the finale of the series’ 6th season set to premiere the day before the stage, fans have incredibly high expectations for My Hero Academia’s presence at Anime Japan 2023. While a season 7 announcement is largely unexpected, fans aren’t putting it completely out of the question. The official website for Anime Japan also teases that the stage “further excites the climax of the 6th season,” at least guaranteeing fans an exciting stage.

Currently announced cast members set to attend include Daiki Yamashita (Izuku Midoriya), Nobuhiko Okamoto (Katsuki Bakugo), Ayane Sakura (Ochaco Uraraka), Kaito Ishikawa (Tenya Iida), and Yuki Kaji (Shoto Todoroki). Beyond the possibility of a season 7 announcement, fans can expect the cast members present to discuss their experiences in producing the most exciting season of the series yet.

11) Tokyo Revengers

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp

Tokyo Revengers CHRISTMAS SHOWDOWN Anime arc

Scheduled for January 2023!



More:

【Official Trailer】Tokyo Revengers CHRISTMAS SHOWDOWN Anime arcScheduled for January 2023!More: tokyo-revengers-anime.com 【Official Trailer】Tokyo Revengers CHRISTMAS SHOWDOWN Anime arc Scheduled for January 2023!✨More: tokyo-revengers-anime.com https://t.co/WqhIsG37O9

The Anime Japan 2023 stage for the Tokyo Revengers series is set to come just a week before the current season’s finale episode. Per the official Anime Japan website, the stage will cover a recap of the current season, as well as “future highlights of the series.” Fans are suspecting that the latter part could be teasing a confirmation of a third season, which would at least begin adapting the critically-acclaimed Tenjiku arc of the manga series.

Currently announced cast members set to attend Anime Japan 2023 include Yuki Shin (Takemichi Hanagaki), Sho Karino (Chifuyu Matsuno), Tasuku Hatanaka (Hakkai Shiba), and Tomokazu Sugita (Taiju Shiba). With these characters all being major players in the currently airing Christmas Showdown arc, fans can expect the stage to at least partially focus on their experiences producing the season.

12) Attack on Titan

Following the recent airing of the first half of the third part of the final season of Attack on Titan, fans are more excited than ever to see the series appear at Anime Japan 2023. With the series set to conclude in Fall 2023, fans are hoping that the upcoming convention appearance will see the franchise announce a full release date for the second half of the final season’s third part.

However, the official Anime Japan website doesn’t tease any major announcements or news, simply describing the stage as featuring the TV anime’s cast. Currently announced cast members include Yuki Kaji (Eren Yeager), Yui Ishikawa (Mikasa Ackerman), and Marina Inoue (Armin Arlert). With the protagonistic trio being at the center of the events of the series’ finale, it seems incredibly likely that major news for the upcoming finale is set to be discussed.

13) My Happy Marriage

Last but certainly not least, the My Happy Marriage Anime Japan 2023 stage is set to discuss the upcoming, highly anticipated anime series. Set to premiere in 2023, fans are expecting the upcoming stage appearance to give an exact release date for the series. This is further supported by Netflix’s aforementioned presence at the convention, with My Happy Marriage set to be a Netflix exclusive.

The starring cast members Reina Ueda (Miyo Saimori) and Kaito Ishikawa (Kiyoki Kudo) are set to attend, further supporting major news for the series. The official Anime Japan convention website even says as much, describing the stage as “a premium talk stage to deliver new information about the anime” series.

