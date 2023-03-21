My Hero Academia season 6 episode 25: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 25 will be broadcast on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 5.30 pm JST on Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV in Japan. The episode will also be available on Crunchyroll globally.

The previous episode saw Principal Nezu reveal U.A. High's defense system. Nevertheless, the citizens weren't convinced that they would be safe with Deku around. Thus, Ochaco Uraraka took it upon herself to convince the citizens to let Midoriya stay at the U.A. facility.

Stain will approach All Might in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 25

Release date and time, where to watch

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 25, titled No Man Is an Island, is scheduled to be released on March 25, 2023, at 5.30 pm JST in Japan. The release time for the same will vary depending on different time zones and regions across the world.

The episode will be released globally on the dates and times mentioned below:

Pacific Standard Time: 12.30 am, Saturday, March 25, 2023

Central Standard Time: 2.30 am, Saturday, March 25, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 3.30 am, Saturday, March 25, 2023

British Standard Time: 8.30 am, Saturday, March 25, 2023

Central European Time: 9.30 am, Saturday, March 25, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 2 pm, Saturday, March 25, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 4.30 pm, Saturday, March 25, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 6 pm, Saturday, March 25, 2023

As stated earlier, My Hero Academia season 6 episode 25 will first be broadcast on Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV in Japan. Following this, it will be available to stream globally on Crunchyroll.

Viewers in the US and Canada can also stream the anime on Funimation and Hulu, while fans in several Asian countries can watch the series on Netflix.

What to expect from My Hero Academia season 6 episode 25?

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 25, titled No Man Is an Island, will see Midoriya having returned to U.A., as he makes a new vow with his friends from Class A. Unlike the last time when he abandoned his friends to fight villains on his own, this time, Midoriya is set to work with Class A to get people's smiles back.

Meanwhile, as per the preview video, Hero Killer: Stain is set to confront All Might. He has escaped prison and might want to speak to All Might about his current status. Given how he respected All Might as one of the few good heroes, it might be difficult for him to see All Might as weak and helpless.

Recap of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 24

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 24, titled A Young Woman's Declaration, saw Principal Nezu reveal how he enhanced the security system of U.A. High after witnessing the attacks that took place at the school. Thus, while U.A. High's facility definitely had the capability to keep the citizens safe, that wasn't enough to convince them to let Deku stay at the facility as well.

Thus, Ochaco stepped up for Midoriya as she asked everyone to have a good look at Midoriya. He was simply a high school boy with special powers and hence, similar to everyone else, he too deserved some rest. After hearing her speech, the citizens agreed to let Midoriya return to U.A.

