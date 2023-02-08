My Hero Academia shares new visual for Deku, and it does not look good

With the upcoming release of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 19, the anime is set to begin the Final Act Saga. Prior to the episode's release, Studio BONES released a new visual for Deku as he is set to begin his journey as a vigilante in the Dark Hero Arc.

The previous episode saw Midoriya speaking with the former One For All users as he learned how he might end up being the last successor of the power. Following that, his resolve was tested as Izuku revealed how he intended to save Shigaraki from All For One. Soon after that, he left U.A. High to keep his friends away from danger.

My Hero Academia season 6 reveals Deku's new look

ever @DabisPoleDance #MHASpoilers



New Deku character visual New Deku character visual #MHASpoilersNew Deku character visual https://t.co/oDeGH0dqYR

Prior to the release of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 19, titled Full Power!!, Studio Bones shared Deku's new look, which is popularly known as his vigilante look

While the new look does seem quite similar to his previous look, Deku's appearance is quite tattered and unpolished. However, a new addition to this suit is the mid-gauntlet compression support items that allow Deku to go past his fixed limit of 45 percent of One For All.

Izuku Midoriya and Shigaraki Tomura as seen in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 18 (Image via BONES)

In addition to that, Deku’s face is hidden by a mouth guard, while his signature bunny-eared mask is pulled forward, which could be his attempt to look more menacing and mysterious as a hero.

Lastly, he dons Gran Torino’s battle-worn cape like a shawl around his shoulders, which might be his way to remind himself about the heroes who suffered in the Paranormal Liberation War.

What to expect from the Dark Hero Arc?

Izuku Midoriya as seen in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 19 preview (Image via BONES)

In the aftermath of the Paranormal Liberation War, Izuku Midoriya leaves the U.A. High so that his friends, who aren't targeted by Shigaraki and All For One, do not get harmed.

In the upcoming episode, Deku is set to start working alongside All Might and the Top 3 Pro-Heroes - Endeavor, Hawks, and Best Jeanist to track down the remaining members of the League of Villains. They have been missing ever since the war against them ended.

Hawks as seen in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 19 preview (Image via BONES)

While doing so, Midoriya will continue to harness the full power of One For All in preparation for the final battle against All For One. Thus, the upcoming episode is set to feature Deku beginning to use the other powers that were possessed by the former One For All users.

Poll : 0 votes