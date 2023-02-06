My Hero Academia season 6 episode 19: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 19 will be broadcast on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 5:30 pm JST in Japan on Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV. The episode will also be available on Crunchyroll globally.

The previous episode saw Midoriya speak to the former One For All users as they revealed to him how he could possibly be the last One For All user. Following that, Midoriya revealed how he intended to save Shigaraki from All For One. Later, Endeavor, Hawks, and Best Jeanist did a press conference to relieve the citizens.

Deku will use former OFA users' powers in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 19

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 19, titled Full Power!!, is scheduled to be released at 5:30 am JST in Japan. The release time for the same will vary depending on different time zones and regions.

It will be released globally on the following dates at the below-mentioned times:

Pacific Standard Time: 12:30 am, Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Central Standard Time: 2:30 am, Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Eastern Standard Time: 3:30 am, Saturday, February 11, 2023.

British Standard Time: 8:30 am, Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Central European Time: 9:30 am, Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Indian Standard Time: 2 pm, Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Philippine Standard Time: 4:30 am, Saturday, February 11, 2023,

Australian Central Standard Time: 6 pm, Saturday, February 11, 2023.

As mentioned earlier, My Hero Academia season 6 episode 19 will be first broadcast on Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV in Japan. Following this, it will be available to stream globally on Crunchyroll.

Fans in the US and Canada can also stream the anime on Funimation and Hulu, and fans in several Asian countries can watch the anime on Netflix.

What to expect from My Hero Academia season 6 episode 19?

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 19, titled Full Power!!, will see Izuku Midoriya finally start his journey after leaving U.A. High and his friends from Class A.

Given that he says, "A huge villain" at the end of the last episode might mean that Deku might be set to fight a villain in the next episode. He may have detected the same approach through his OFA power Danger Sense. This might be a hint that Deku might try to extend his expertise in OFA quirks in the upcoming episode.

Considering that he could be the final successor to One For All, he will have to try and become strong quickly so that he can stop Shigaraki and All For One in time.

Recap of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 18

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 18, titled Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki, saw Izulu Midoriya meeting the former One For All users as he was in deep sleep after his fight against Shigaraki. The former One For All users revealed how the quirk worked and how Midoriya might have just become the final successor of One For All.

Following that, Midoriya's resolve was tested as he was asked if he could kill Shigaraki. Midoriya revealed how he was able to hear a child crying when he faced Shigaraki.

He believed that One For All was a quirk to save people, and not kill them. Three days later, Midoriya left the U.A. High in order to become stronger for his final battle against Shigaraki.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 19 will be broadcast on Saturday, February 11, 2023. It will be broadcast first in Japan and later in other parts of the world.

