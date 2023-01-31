My Hero Academia season 6 episode 18: Release date, where to watch and more

My Hero Academia season 6, episode 18, will be broadcast on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 5.30 pm JST in Japan on Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV. The episode will also be available on Crunchyroll globally. Season 6, episode 17 focused on the history of the Todoroki household, revealing how Endeavor’s ambition had slowly traumatized his eldest child, warping his view of heroes and the world in general.

Shoto seemed to be the only one who wasn’t complicit in Toya’s decline and Dabi’s rise, being very young at the time. But Rei, Fuyumi, and Natsuo admitted that things might have been different if they had paid closer attention to Toya’s growing obsession instead of ignoring the warning signs.

Everything to know about My Hero Academia season 6, episode 18

Global release date and time

My Hero Academia season 6, episode 18, will be released on Saturday, February 4, 2023, although the global release time will vary for viewers depending on time zone differences. International fans will be able to stream the episode at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 12.30 am PST (February 4, 2023)

Eastern Standard Time: 3.30 am EST (February 4, 2023)

Greenwich Mean Time: 8.30 pm GMT (February 4, 2023)

Central European Time: 9.30 am CET (February 4, 2023)

Indian Standard Time: 2 pm IST (February 4, 2023)

Philippine Time: 4.30 pm PHT (February 4, 2023)

Japanese Standard Time: 5.30 pm JST (February 4, 2023)

Australian Central Time: 7 pm ACT (February 4, 2023)

My Hero Academia season 6, episode 18, will be broadcast globally on Crunchyroll. Fans in the US and Canada can also stream the episode on Hulu and Funimation. Netflix will broadcast the episode in several Asian countries.

What to expect in My Hero Academia season 6, episode 18

The preview for My Hero Academia season 6, episode 18 shows that in his unconscious state, Deku will once again find himself in the vestige world, where past OFA holders will reveal more about their respective quirks. The narration also mentions that the past heroes will ask Deku if he can kill Tomura Shigaraki, suggesting that this will test his resolve as the current holder of One For All.

Season 6 Episode 17 showed Hawks, Best Jeanist, and even the media noticing the recurrence of the phrase “One For All” after Endeavor had mentioned it during their fight against the Decay Villain, realizing that the phrase might have a connection with All For One.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 18 might show the heroes finally confronting All Might and Deku and learning the secret of OFA, making it obvious why Shigaraki had targeted Deku after his awakening.

A brief summary of season 6, episode 17

My Hero Academia season 6, episode 17 began in Endeavor’s hospital room, where the other family members had gathered to discuss their past and its effect on Toya Todoroki. The episode began with the Pro hero visiting the Himura family to marry Rei and fulfill his vision of having a child with a fire and an ice quirk. It was no secret what Endeavor expected of his children and his eldest son, Toya, was more than eager to please his father.

But his constitution proved to be more like his mother, making him vulnerable to his own flames, which were even more powerful than Endeavor’s. Unable to persuade the boy to give up on the dream of surpassing All Might, Endeavor decided to have more children, giving birth to Fuyumi, Natsuo, and later, Shoto.

Toya’s feelings of abandonment peaked when it became clear that his youngest brother had inherited the quirks Endeavor wished for, leading him to attempt to attack the baby. After the incident, Endeavor turned away from Toya completely and isolated Shoto from his siblings, focusing entirely on the boy’s training.

My Hero Academia season 6, episode 17, showed that Toya had continued to train secretly on the nearby mountain, realizing that the intensity of his flames was proportional to his emotions. When he reached puberty, the oldest Todoroki’s flames turned bright blue, and the overjoyed teenager rushed to inform his father about the development, asking him to visit Sekoto Peak on his next holiday.

But this only angered Endeavor, who blamed his wife and abused her for not discouraging their son from using his quirk. He did not visit the mountainside, and a devastated Toya lost control of his quirk, with the flames engulfing him and setting the entire forest ablaze.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 17 then returned to the present, where Endeavor, Rei, Fuyumi, and Natsuo all took responsibility for not dealing with the problem and letting the obsession fester within Toya.

They told Endeavor to stand up and fight since it was his ambition that started the fire within Toya and had given rise to Dabi. Hawks and Best Jeanist, who overheard the conversation, offered to team up with the hero, stating that while it was still a mystery how Toya had survived, the Todoroki family’s history had shed some light on their understanding of what motivated Dabi’s actions.

Hawks then mentioned “One For All” and asked Endeavor what it meant. The hero remembered Deku using the phrase, prompting Hawks and Best Jeanist to visit the green-haired hero student’s room. My Hero Academia season 6 episode 17 ended with All Might sitting by Deku’s beside, as the vestiges of OFA within him enabled him to sense that his protégé was currently speaking to the past holders in the vestige world.

