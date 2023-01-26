My Hero Academia season 6: How Toya Todoroki was mistaken as dead, explained

For many fans, one of the most confusing aspects of My Hero Academia season 6 was the reveal of Dabi as Toya Todoroki. While this was a popular fan theory for quite some time, many considered it too ridiculous to be true, thus never giving it any credence or thought.

With My Hero Academia season 6’s reveal as such, many anime-only fans are admittedly confused about how Dabi could be Toya. Considering a body was never found to confirm Toya’s death, fans are confused about how the Todoroki family couldn’t recognize one of their own beneath the mask that was Dabi.

However, there’s a very reasonable and simple explanation of how this could’ve happened, given the circumstances surrounding Toya’s “death.”

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia season 6.

My Hero Academia season 6’s explanation of Toya’s death seemingly not clear enough for many fans

smear🔅 @smearstroke This is theory territory for me now, but I genuinely think that what made Endeavor turn into that scum that abused Todoroki was Toya's death



We're still not sure HOW he died except that he burned to "death". I bet it was Toya's own flames that did it This is theory territory for me now, but I genuinely think that what made Endeavor turn into that scum that abused Todoroki was Toya's deathWe're still not sure HOW he died except that he burned to "death". I bet it was Toya's own flames that did it https://t.co/eMAZG3YtEm

In My Hero Academia season 6’s reveal of the origins and backstory of Dabi, fans saw the young Toya bonding with his father through training. It’s revealed here that while Toya is unable to handle the scorching temperatures as well as his father, his own firepower has the potential to dwarf Endeavor’s.

This is partially why Endeavor commits to training Toya as his successor while he waits on a true successor in the form of someone who inherits both his and his wife’s Quirks. This eventually ends up being Shoto Todoroki, with whom fans are quite familiar as he is one of protagonist Izuku Midoriya’s classmates.

Nevertheless, My Hero Academia season 6 establishes that the temperatures Dabi’s flames can reach are truly incredible, superior to that of Endeavor’s assuming equal training. This is part of what motivates Toya to continue training since it seems to be one of the only surefire ways to earn the attention and respect of his father.

However, this changed when Shoto was born, resulting in Endeavor paying almost no attention to Toya now that Endeavor’s true successor had appeared before him. In a misguided effort to win back his father’s attention and love, Toya continued to train in secret, burning himself terribly because he could not handle the temperatures of his own flames.

As Dabi explains in My Hero Academia season 6, this doesn’t help his relationship with Endeavor. Instead, it alienates the two further from one another. However, the young Toya didn’t relent and continued training himself at the spot where Endeavor once trained. He continued to do so until the fateful day, which seemingly saw Toya die.

While training, Toya’s emotions grew out of control, increasing the intensity of his flames to one which he couldn’t handle himself. This started a wildfire in the area, resulting in massively high temperatures, which completely destroyed the forest surrounding where Toya had been training.

By the time the flames had been quelled, all that could be found was a piece of Toya’s jawbone, with police assuming the rest of his body had been burnt up. Thus, Endeavor and the Todorokis assumed that Toya had perished in the fire, unable to handle the temperature of his own flames. However, this was not the case, as Toya survived and adopted the Dabi identity instead.

